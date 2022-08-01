ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is shining a spotlight on The Sandman actress Vanesu Samunyai.

The streaming service shared a poster for the fantasy series Monday featuring Samunyai as her character, Rose Walker.

Rose is a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. The character finds a family she didn't know she had and a connection to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), aka Dream, that neither of them can escape.

The Sandman is based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics comic book of the same name. The series follows Morpheus (Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful beings that embody natural forces.

Netflix released a poster Saturday featuring Matthew the Raven, a character voiced by Patton Oswalt. Matthew is Dream's trusted and talkative emissary who is a loyal and necessary ally for the Master of Dreams.

The streaming service also introduced Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, the chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm.

Netflix shared a featurette with Gaiman and several cast members last week.

The Sandman premieres Friday on Netflix.

