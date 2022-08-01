U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist

www.cleveland19.com
Bill Johnson
3d ago
That's Frosty. He's called the Snowman on the street. He'll be back for sure in December. He's just chillin out now.
Reply(1)
2
Related
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
cleveland19.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
cleveland19.com
Judge lowers bond for 2 of 3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School were arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, were originally charged with...
$1 million bond greatly reduced amid lesser charges against 3 men arrested in connection with beating death of Akron teen Ethan Liming
AKRON, Ohio — After initially being held on a $1 million bond for murder connected to the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside of the I PROMISE School in Akron, the three suspects accused in the case were given greatly reduced bonds amid lesser charges Thursday morning. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
Police locate suspect car in Dailyn Ferguson murder
Police in Lyndhurst say they’ve found the vehicle used by suspects in the murder of Dailyn Ferguson.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
Canton police to strictly enforce curfew
A juvenile curfew of 11 p.m. will be strictly enforced this week in Canton.
cleveland19.com
11 years in prison for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on chase into Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man convicted of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien said Michael Simbo has credit for the 506 days he already served and must serve at least six years and five months of his sentence.
Judge gives 12-year sentence to Cleveland man who pleaded guilty in toddler’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to at least 12 years in prison. Ronald Hicks Jr., who unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and take...
cleveland19.com
Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend. A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. According to Akron police,...
cleveland19.com
Oregon man charged with stalking Brunswick teen, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Nielsen, 43, of Gresham, Oregon has been charged with menacing by stalking and importuning, according to Brunswick Police. Police said that on July 28 around 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Cypress Drive for a report of a suspicious man. The man...
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
cleveland19.com
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage brothers were shot and injured on New Year’s Day. Their case still remains unsolved. Cleveland Police told us part of the problem is the victims are not cooperating. And that’s something they see all too often. 19 Investigates looks into what can...
cleveland19.com
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate questions in connection with his death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family says there are too many unanswered questions after their 14-year-old son drowned on July 21st, during what they’re told was an Akron Public Schools outing with the Ellet Football team. Victoria and Timothy Washington have now hired a law firm to investigate...
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Comments / 6