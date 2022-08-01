ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announces second baby

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVO8m_0h0ScGSH00

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has announced that he and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting their second child.

"We have an amazing announcement!!," Sorrentino said Sunday in a post on Instagram. "We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023."

Lauren Sorrentino also posted the same image of the family on her own Instagram page.

The Sorrentino's first child, Romeo, was born in May 2021 following a prior miscarriage. The couple had previously gotten married in November 2018.

Sorrentino, 40, also known by his nickname "The Situation," rose to fame as a member of the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore, which followed the lives of eight housemates living in Seaside Heights, N.J.

The native of Staten Island, N.Y. would appear in all six seasons of the show from 2009 to 2012.

He would later appear in the 2018 spinoff of the original show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore would bring Sorrentino national fame and help propel him to spots on a number of other reality TV shows.

This includes appearances on Dancing With The Stars, Marriage Boot Camp and Worst Cooks in America.

He also participated in the Comedy Central Roast of former President Donald Trump in 2011.

Throughout his career, Sorrentino has faced a number of personal and legal problems, many of which he has detailed on social media.

He has publicly acknowledged his issues with drug addiction, and revealed that he had checked himself into rehab in 2012.

This past December, he shared a post on Instagram that marked six years of sobriety.

"Today we celebrate being a champion," he said on the post.

He was also embroiled in legal battles, accused of tax fraud, along with his brother, for falsifying approximately $8.9 million in income on his federal tax returns.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in prison that October. He was released from prison in September 2019.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said upon his release. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

Sorrentino's brother pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a married man. TMZ reported Tuesday that Nava married his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, at a wedding Sunday in Las Vegas. Sources said Nava and Blua married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, then spent part of their night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino. The pair were reportedly joined by another couple.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
UPI News

Gisele Bundchen wishes Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday: 'You are so loved'

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady's 45th birthday. The 42-year-old model marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Brady on Instagram. Bündchen shared a photo of Brady, a professional football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their two children together,...
NFL
UPI News

'Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Madison Prewett is engaged to be married. The television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, on Monday. Prewett shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Troutt in Palm Beach, Fla. In one photo, Prewett shows off her new engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has set Aug. 18 as the premiere date for Season 4 of its cooking show, Selena + Chef. The unscripted series stars actress and singer Selena Gomez. Appearing alongside her this season will be celebrity cooks Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The new children's series The Tiny Chef Show will premiere on Sept. 9 with a slate of celebrity guests, Nickelodeon said Thursday. Featuring RuPaul as the show's announcer, the series will play host to celebrity guests Josh Gad and Kristen Bell, who will work with the chef to help teach children about cooking.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Tax Evasion#Tax Fraud#Staten Island#Mike The Situation#Mtv#Jersey Shore
UPI News

'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event, to air on Sept. 19. The evening's entertainment will kick off at 9 p.m. It marks the Season 20 premiere of NCIS and the Season 2 debut of Hawai'i. "Following the cliffhanger Season...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy