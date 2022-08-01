ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYFpV_0h0ScFZY00

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.

Rush and Knight previously set the records for most disc passes in 1 minute (110), most disc passes in an hour (5,341) and fastest 20-meter five-person frisbee relay.

Rush said Guinness rules required a gap of no more than 5 seconds in between a catch and the ensuing throw.

The men finished with 12,345 catches in 3 hours, 58 minutes and 4 seconds. The number crushed the previous record of 2,944, which was set by Matthew Bzdok and Bernard Bzdok in Minnesota in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Sports
State
Idaho State
State
Minnesota State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
MIX 106

The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
KOOL 96.5

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rush
kslnewsradio.com

Utah man identified in Idaho drowning death

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in an accident at Pillar Falls on Saturday. The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office confirmed Corey Grant Collard had been recreating in the area when the incident occurred. According to Lori Stewart, a public information officer with the Twin Falls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#Stem Education#Stem#Cradlepoint
UPI News

Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho

Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy