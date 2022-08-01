Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.

Rush and Knight previously set the records for most disc passes in 1 minute (110), most disc passes in an hour (5,341) and fastest 20-meter five-person frisbee relay.

Rush said Guinness rules required a gap of no more than 5 seconds in between a catch and the ensuing throw.

The men finished with 12,345 catches in 3 hours, 58 minutes and 4 seconds. The number crushed the previous record of 2,944, which was set by Matthew Bzdok and Bernard Bzdok in Minnesota in 2020.