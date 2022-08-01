Ukraine standouts continue locally; you can help our sister cities

www.wnewsj.com
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEF
WILMINGTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Unified Christian Men’s Chorus concert, originally scheduled for July 30, was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. It will still be held at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust Street. This 30-member group originated in 2013, and is...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.
wnewsj.com
Child Support Awareness Month proclaimed in Clinton County
The Clinton County commissioners officially proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month. There are about 3,000 child support cases in Clinton County. Through the leadership of the Clinton County Job and Family Services’ (JFS) Child Support Unit and their work with all of the JFS team, the county collects more than $500,000 per month in child support and has consistently collected more than 70 percent of current support orders, according to information included in the wording of the proclamation.
wnewsj.com
Community Action honors 3 homemakers
Three homemakers employed by Clinton County Community Action were recently recognized and provided a certificate due to positive comments made by their clients. The homemaking program assists Clinton County seniors with homemaking services enabling them to remain in their homes. Pictured are Aysha Lowman, Jessie Damron, and Karen Stewart.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: BOE to meet, certify Aug. 2 election; mobile food pantry scheduled
The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold special meetings Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, both at 8:30 a.m., for the purpose of official certification of the Aug. 2 primary election, and any other business that may come before the board. The meetings will be held in the Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Yearly Meeting: Goal of reducing gun deaths
Wilmington Yearly Meeting is grieving all types of gun violence. Mass shootings, individual murders, and deaths by suicide have become all too prevalent in the United States. As Quakers, we abhor the use of violence in any manner. We are a Christian denomination that believes there is a divine light in every person and that love overpowers evil. We are striving, with God’s help, to make this imperfect world better — to uproot social injustice, to erase racial prejudice, to prevent violent deaths.
wnewsj.com
Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon
Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Family of newsies
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 1, 1932:. “BERLIN (AP) — Adolf Hitler’s push for complete power in Germany was stopped today” as “Hitler and his Nazi followers doubled their strength in the Reichstag over four years ago, but fell far short of achieving the clear majority they sought.”
wnewsj.com
First responders set ‘active aggressor’ training for Wednesday morning at WHS
WILMINGTON — An “active aggressor” exercise is scheduled to take place at Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. It will include multiple first-response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, according to a news release from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
restaurantclicks.com
Dayton Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
Known as the Birthplace of Aviation, Dayton was the famed Wright Brother’s hometown, hosting the first model airplanes that launched modern air travel. You can still see the very first Wright brother planes on display at the Carillon Historical Park. If that isn’t enough, you can head to the...
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Greene County Public Health applying adulticide for mosquitos tonight
XENIA — Greene County Pubic Health announced they will be applying adulticide tonight for mosquito control from 9 p.m. through midnight, according to a media release. This will occur in the following areas, weather permitting:. Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia. Rotary Park in Beavercreek. Angel’s Pass Park...
Times Gazette
Dog pound, jail county topics
A contractor was selected to complete work on a problem grease trap in the kitchen of the Highland County Justice Center, bids were opened for interior work for the county’s dog pound, and it was agreed to vacate an alley on Lakeview Drive in Paint Township during Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Times Gazette
Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
Humane Society, police seize 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents and Germantown police seized 43 animals from a Germantown farm in late July that society officials said were “malnourished, injured, [and] living in deplorable conditions with little to no fresh food.”. With obvious signs of neglect as well as property...
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: 3 restaurants where the menus scream summer flavors
With Labor Day weekend just a month away, now is the time to savor the pool, the heat and all of the flavors of summer. Soak it all in, because it will be gone before you know it and a long, cold winter will take its place. Seasonal menus all...
