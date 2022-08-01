ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Ukraine standouts continue locally; you can help our sister cities

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEF

WILMINGTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Unified Christian Men’s Chorus concert, originally scheduled for July 30, was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. It will still be held at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust Street. This 30-member group originated in 2013, and is...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Child Support Awareness Month proclaimed in Clinton County

The Clinton County commissioners officially proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month. There are about 3,000 child support cases in Clinton County. Through the leadership of the Clinton County Job and Family Services’ (JFS) Child Support Unit and their work with all of the JFS team, the county collects more than $500,000 per month in child support and has consistently collected more than 70 percent of current support orders, according to information included in the wording of the proclamation.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Community Action honors 3 homemakers

Three homemakers employed by Clinton County Community Action were recently recognized and provided a certificate due to positive comments made by their clients. The homemaking program assists Clinton County seniors with homemaking services enabling them to remain in their homes. Pictured are Aysha Lowman, Jessie Damron, and Karen Stewart.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wilmington, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Yearly Meeting: Goal of reducing gun deaths

Wilmington Yearly Meeting is grieving all types of gun violence. Mass shootings, individual murders, and deaths by suicide have become all too prevalent in the United States. As Quakers, we abhor the use of violence in any manner. We are a Christian denomination that believes there is a divine light in every person and that love overpowers evil. We are striving, with God’s help, to make this imperfect world better — to uproot social injustice, to erase racial prejudice, to prevent violent deaths.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon

Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Family of newsies

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 1, 1932:. “BERLIN (AP) — Adolf Hitler’s push for complete power in Germany was stopped today” as “Hitler and his Nazi followers doubled their strength in the Reichstag over four years ago, but fell far short of achieving the clear majority they sought.”
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sister Cities
wnewsj.com

First responders set ‘active aggressor’ training for Wednesday morning at WHS

WILMINGTON — An “active aggressor” exercise is scheduled to take place at Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. It will include multiple first-response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, according to a news release from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Dayton Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

Known as the Birthplace of Aviation, Dayton was the famed Wright Brother’s hometown, hosting the first model airplanes that launched modern air travel. You can still see the very first Wright brother planes on display at the Carillon Historical Park. If that isn’t enough, you can head to the...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Times Gazette

Dog pound, jail county topics

A contractor was selected to complete work on a problem grease trap in the kitchen of the Highland County Justice Center, bids were opened for interior work for the county’s dog pound, and it was agreed to vacate an alley on Lakeview Drive in Paint Township during Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy