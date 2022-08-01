Some Starbucks employees believe crime, safety concerns aren't real reason for closures

nbcmontana.com
Deanna Clark Willingham
3d ago
Retaliation sounds more like the real reason. Too bad they didn't pay better and have reasonable schedules, then there would have been no push for unionization.
Reply(1)
5
VickiB
3d ago
They're not owners and an owner doesn't need to give a reason why they're closing a store. So it really doesn't matter why they're closing
Reply(4)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit
Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurelhurst residents say ride-sharing business clogging their streets
SEATTLE — Residents in a Seattle neighborhood want to slam the brakes on a resident’s car-sharing business. They say he is parking his vehicles all over their neighborhood, taking up precious space. The resident admits that he parks some of his vehicles there, like this vintage Mustang. But...
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
fox40jackson.com
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
q13fox.com
WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods
Officials say these changes will cut down on traffic-related injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists.
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
q13fox.com
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
Comments / 15