JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT MONDAY AM

4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
The return of stormy skies - increased coverage of storms expected
Jacksonville, Fl — Heavy thunderstorms in some neighborhoods late Monday will be a preview of a wet stretch of weather. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will soar today into the mid-90s ahead of the next round of showers and storms. They’ll drift southeast - with...
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
Blue Angels returning to Jacksonville at the NAS Jax Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!. The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville. There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. "At the NAS Jax Air...
He heard conditions were bad inside Regency Square Mall, he checked, this is what he saw 😢
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Red snapper fishing tournament winners announced
The second annual Oh Snap! Red Snapper Fishing Tournament concluded with a multitude of local anglers participating in the two-day tournament that coincided with the NOAA Fisheries recreational Atlantic red snapper season. Participants from five counties across Northeast Florida joined their friends and families on the water to reel in...
16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach
JAX BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has a new video that shows a swimmer being rescued after they were bitten by a shark in Jacksonville Beach. It shows the heroic moments a 16-year-old helped rescue the swimmer. “He went underwater and started waving his arms and yelling for...
First Coast News
This is how it looks inside Jacksonville's Regency Square Mall now 😢
Andrew Mayorga shot these photos inside Regency Square Mall. He wanted to see if the rumors were true.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Road sage? Survey ranks Jacksonville as least stressful place to drive in the country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville highways and roads are orderly and polite passages of travel, right? I-95 and I-10, certainly are driver friendly roadways full of manners and right-of-way. No one driving rudely. No one cutting anyone off. No semis overturning. Jacksonville roads sing with harmony. Or something. According to...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
Jacksonville Starbucks closes for several hours as workers strike for wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re used to getting a coffee from the Starbucks on San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Drive, you may have had to skip your morning run because it was closed. Workers were on strike demanding a wage increase and they were out by the main...
Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
First Coast News
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
