Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Central Jersey

 3 days ago
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Arlington Drive and Fords Avenue in Woodbridge, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter airlifted the victim, a man in his late 20s, to the hospital from Fords Middle School.

The driver of the second vehicle purportedly fled the scene, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

