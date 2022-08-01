ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for man accused of shooting at another driver in Rock Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a driver who they said shot at another driver in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man told officers that while he was stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive, another car cut him off. He then honked his horn, and that was when he said the other driver started shooting at him.

Authorities found five gunshot holes in the victim’s car. The man also had an abrasion under his right arm from one of the bullets.

Rock Hill police described the suspect as a man with short hair, who is driving a red SUV that is possibly a Kia.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 803-329-7293.

No other details have been released. Return to this story for updates.

