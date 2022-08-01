ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fcnp.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022

New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m. Solace Outpost Trivia Night. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
BURKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Arlington County, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Falls Church, VA
Lifestyle
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Arlington County, VA
Food & Drinks
County
Arlington County, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington

Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Garden & Gun

A New Cookbook from Virginia’s Beloved Red Truck Bakery

This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
MARSHALL, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Hotel giant Hilton extends stay at Tysons headquarters, adding 350 jobs

Hilton is planning a major expansion of its headquarters in Tysons that will bring its workforce at the office to over 1,000 employees. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this morning (Thursday) that the hospitality company will make “significant upgrades” to the office it has operated at 7930 Jones Branch Drive since 2009.
TYSONS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#La C Te D Or Caf
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
MANASSAS, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia

If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northernvirginiamag.com

The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall

Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
MANASSAS, VA
thezebra.org

Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria

Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
visitfauquier.com

Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA

Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: Blue Rock

In the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, equidistant from acclaimed dining destinations in Sperryville and Little Washington, Blue Rock features an inn, a restaurant and a tasting room. Opened in October 2021, the restaurant is helmed by Bin Lu, the former head chef at Washington, D.C.’s award-winning Pineapple...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event

Thanks to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia Pet Adoption Grant, the Winchester SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees from Tuesday, August 9th, to Friday, August 12th, at the adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. All adoptable pets have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and...
WINCHESTER, VA
loudoun.gov

Looking for Bargains? Find Them in the Loudoun County Surplus Auction

The current Loudoun County surplus auction offers bargains on a wide variety of items. This month’s auction features vehicles —including a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe —, tools, assorted types of rope, children’s books and furniture, computers, office furniture and other miscellaneous items. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy