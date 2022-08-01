ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

www.zacks.com
Univar's (UNVR) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
UNVR - Free Report) recorded profits of $162.9 million or 96 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, up from $153.2 million or 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $1.00, up from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates
NVO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 84 cents per American Depositary Receipt ("ADR"), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The company had reported earnings of 85 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.91 billion increased 25% in Danish kroner and were up 15%...
Intercept (ICPT) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2
ICPT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 68 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 33 cents. Total revenues of $71.8 million in the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Altice (ATUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
ATUS - Free Report) reported relatively modest second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate despite declining year over year. The company has been accelerating the pace of network rollouts and expects to better connect with customers with its rebranding campaign, thereby reporting improved performances in the long run.
Natera (NTRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. This compares to loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up
PBH - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increased year over year. This marks the company’s fif5th straight quarter of earnings and revenue (combined) beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefited from its vast brand portfolio and solid business strategy.
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
AHH - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
ONE Gas Inc. (. OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 5.4% from the year-ago earnings of 56 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from the new rates and demand from an expanding residential customer base.
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 2% Y/Y
SFM - Free Report) maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in second-quarter 2022. The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 57 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents — marking the 12th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased from 52 cents reported in the year-ago period.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
VCTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investment management firm would...
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SIGI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.17 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. The bottom line declined 37% from the year-ago quarter. The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower after-tax alternative investment...
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
COLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NINE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BCRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Magellan Midstream (MMP) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2
MMP - Free Report) , the diversified energy infrastructure provider, reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.13 per unit, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The outperformance reflects higher transportation volumes along with increased drilling activities spurred by high commodity prices. However, the bottom line came lower...
American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
AFG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 net operating earnings per share of $2.85, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2%. The bottom line improved 19% year over year. American Financial’s results reflect higher P&C insurance net earned premiums, net investment income and other income, offset by higher expenses....
Cabot (CBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CBT - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher prices across its segments in the fiscal third quarter.
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1%. The bottom line also jumped 36.6% sequentially and 107.4% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.016 million, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. Revenues were...
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VMEO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
