Congratulations to Toms River East on the big NJ Little League win!

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Jackson, NJ man playing in cornhole championships as No. 11 in the world
Jackson resident Jimmy Youmans lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the risk of competing in cornhole, a popular backyard game, as a full-time gig. This week, at 25 years old and less than two years after making that decision, he's in South...
Something different to do on a Saturday night in NJ
If you're not a fan of the boardwalk scene but you still want to spend some time near the shore, you should check out Wall Stadium. There have been many rumors over the last few years about the fabled track closing, but it is still alive and roaring this season.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of...
Jackson Township is the 6th Fastest Growing Town in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township was once a rural, wooded, and sleepy bedroom community that...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
Have you seen him? Newark, NJ man with dementia missing for 5 days
NEWARK — The Newark police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who went missing five days ago. Luis Pacheo was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 on Elwood Avenue. He was reported missing a day later.
Have you been ripped off by E-ZPass in NJ? (Opinion)
Spent the morning talking about E-ZPass as we hear the report that some drivers may have been charged $9 for a $1.25 toll crossing the Delaware River from NJ into PA. It got me thinking that this could be happening more than reported. How many of us are checking our...
Spadea cross-country road trip: Bet the under
I'm heading out to San Diego next week. And yes, I'm driving. Last year I took the trip in the RV and made it door to door in 52 hours. This year I'm taking the Jeep coast to coast and I'm trying to beat my time. My wife Jodi and...
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall
Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors. New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
These 10 ice creams will always mean real summer in NJ
Depending on where you were from you either called these water ice, Italian ice, or ices but Marinos were only called ices. You could get them on the ice cream truck and they were the only prices in a cup that you could get from the ice cream truck. When you got about halfway down scraping with that flat wooden spoon thingy you could turn it over and eat the slushy part that would form at the bottom.
