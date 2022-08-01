Illegal Pharmacy Operator from McClelland Sentenced to Federal Prison

(McClelland) A man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and misbranded prescription drugs was sentenced last week to 15 months in federal prison, fined and ordered to forfeit over $500,000 in drug proceeds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Norther District of Iowa says 57-year-old Jon Stidham, from McClelland, received the prison term after a January 5, 2022 guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone, a Schedule III controlled substance, by means of the Internet without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and Iowa licensing requirements, and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

In a plea agreement, Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply, LLC. Kennel Supply provided a variety of items used for the operation of kennels and the care of farm animals at a brick-and-mortar location. On the Internet, Kennel Supply sold controlled substances and non-controlled prescription drugs that require prescriptions to lawfully dispense to the ultimate user. From 2015 through October 12, 2018, Stidham distributed and sold over 300,000 doses of methyltestosterone, a controlled substance, without valid prescriptions, profiting $324,303. During that same time-period, Stidham illegally distributed over 50 types of misbranded prescription drugs without a valid prescription or authorization, and illegally profited $203,207.

Stidham was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Stidham was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment and fined $7,500. He was ordered to forfeit $527,510 of drug proceeds. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Food & Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigation, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.