San Diego, CA

New Alzheimer’s research to be released

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Some of the best minds from all over the world are coming together to present new research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is underway in San Diego. Local researchers are among those gathering to showcase new studies and pave the way for better treatment for millions of Americans.

Chris Madden with the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon and Southwest Washington joined AM Extra from the conference in San Diego.

