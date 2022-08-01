ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Zombies wanted: Amusement parks hiring for Halloween events

By Jenn Brink
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you get a thrill out of scaring people, listen up! It may be August, but amusement parks are already gearing up for Halloween.

Fright Fest at Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England is hosting a hiring event for 2022 Fright Fest on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its human resources building.

Singers, dancers, ghosts, zombies, and ghouls are wanted at the “Thrill Capital of New England.” The amusement park is also looking to fill other positions, including ride, food services, security, retail, and admission positions.

People ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply. Pay starts at $14.25 per hour, with some positions starting at $15 per hour. Other perks include free park admission for employees and their friends, in-park discounts, and scholarships.

Fright Fest kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 24, and runs on weekends and select days through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Apply at sixflags.com/jobs .

Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce is also looking to hire walking dead for its Phantom Fall Fest .

America’s first amusement park is holding its first round of auditions on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, followed by a second round on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The park expects to hire 150 scare actors, makeup artists, and costumers. Pay starts at $16 per hour and employees receive complimentary passes to the park. No previous experience is required.

Phantom Fall Fest opens on Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Apply online at LakeCompounce.com/Employment .

WTNH

WTNH

