ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Two Bucks County locals save man from burning vehicle

By Samantha Bambino, The Times
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
Chenango County, NY
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
City
Lehighton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Warminster, PA
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
City
Southampton, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Chenango County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Wyoming, PA
Lehighton, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Warminster, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Southampton, NY
City
Jenkins Township, PA
County
Chenango County, NY
sauconsource.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say

A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
MyChesCo

Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods

CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
CLAYMONT, DE
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WBRE

Two-year-old who went missing from bed found safe

COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing two-year-old from Lycoming County has been found safe. According to police, Jaylynn Shaylor had been reported missing from her home in the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Cogan Station and hadn’t been seen since Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Jaylynn has blonde […]
COGAN STATION, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
794
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy