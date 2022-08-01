Two Bucks County locals save man from burning vehicle

lowerbuckstimes.com
Related
Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sauconsource.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 202 crash in Hunterdon County, state police say
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 58-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning that injured one other, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 9:44 a.m. on Route 202 north at...
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Bethlehem Township man died in Gracedale due to neglect, lawsuit says
A Bethlehem Township woman claims her husband died in Northampton County’s nursing home due to neglect, according to her lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court says dehydration, malnutrition and bedsores contributed to the death of 72-year-old Robert Raph on Aug. 3, 2020.
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Man who gave gun to juvenile after fight at Memorial Pool is arrested, Bethlehem police say (UPDATE)
A 22-year-old Bethlehem man who had a gun during a fight on Wednesday at Memorial Pool in the city was arrested after he handed off the weapon to a juvenile, court papers say. Two juveniles were also taken into custody, city police said. More than one gun was recovered, police said.
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
Bristol Man Arrested For Robbing Car
BRISTOL, PA- Steven James Weimar, 32 years old, has been arrested by the Bristol Township...
Two-year-old who went missing from bed found safe
COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing two-year-old from Lycoming County has been found safe. According to police, Jaylynn Shaylor had been reported missing from her home in the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Cogan Station and hadn’t been seen since Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Jaylynn has blonde […]
Hampton Times
Southampton, PA
794
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Southampton, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/
Comments / 3