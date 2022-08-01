Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

www.14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Volksfest in Evansville starts Thursday. It’s the 60th year for the Germania Maennerchor event. It goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are german meals, a beer garden and wine available this year. That’s at Germania Maennerchor on...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at the Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight. We’re told no one was hurt and everyone got out safely. The EVSC school board member arrested over the weekend makes her first court appearance today. Authorities say Amy Word was one of six arrested in connection to a drug bust.
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday. The event is moving to a different location this year. The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area. You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and...
Crews called to fire at Evansville motel overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville early Wednesday morning. That happened around 1 on Old Business 41. Fire officials say the fire was contained to one room and everyone got out safely. We’re checking with the...
Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
The beginning of the end for the now infamous Ohio River Sandbar Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the camper may have been partially recovered onto land this weekend, this story could be far from over. Here what we saw before crews got to it. And then this. This was what remained of the camper after several agencies pulled together to recover what they could of it over […]
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest. A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people...
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian Life Center takes on a variety of roles for the north side of Evansville. According to their CEO, Gina Gibson, one of the roles they’re most proud of involves feeding the community. “We have a food co-op that serves some of our...
Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Wednesday the city is working with Major League Baseball to bring a special game to Bosse Field. Winnecke told 14 News that this proposal came after city officials saw the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last year. That game is returning next week to Dyersville, Iowa, and economic leaders there and in Evansville say that one MLB game can give local businesses a big boost.
Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic candidates in Vanderburgh County hosted a back-to-school bash at Howell Park on Thursday. The purpose of this event was to invite the community out to meet the Democratic candidates on November’s ballot and voice their concerns. While parents can talk with political leaders, children were able to participate in a coloring contest and snack on snow cones.
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock. Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced. After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock. It has some in the...
Damage cleanup begins following severe storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and near-70 mile per hour winds pummeled the city of Evansville, leaving a path of damage Monday evening. “Two of the grandkids were in the backyard and the sirens went off,” recalls Evansville resident Laura Cranford. “About that time, it flashed across the TV that possibility of […]
WTVW
Storms create problems throughout Evansville community
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Storm damage rocked the tri-state area with Evansville being one of the hardest hit areas. Many people across Evansville are still without power with the Boeke Road corridor being one of the hardest hit areas and many were left without power. “We peaked last night...
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
