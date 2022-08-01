Road Closure on Vista Lane in Washington

www.wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Road Closures, August 4th
250 South between Highway 257-125 East will be closed for pipe replacement from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm today. 550 South between 1200 East and the county line will be closed today for tile work from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
Storms Result in Numerous Hazards for Indiana & Kentucky Residents
Eastern Kentucky is facing extreme flooding, but some of those storms are passing through lower Indiana. As the night passed Monday into Tuesday, severe storms caused havoc in Evansville. Tuesday morning, at around 11:00 a.m. CenterPoint Energy lists over 19,000 customers without power. That’s just the tip of the iceberg....
Special Presentation at Perdue Farms Today
A special presentation is planned for today at Perdue Farms in Washington. Officials from Perdue’s Corporate Headquarters will be in Washington to help announce that Perdue is officially landfill free. This will make Perdue the first turkey processing facility with this special certification. The Green Circle Presentation will take...
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
Freddie Alsman
Freddie “Fred” Gene Alsman, 95, peacefully went to his Heavenly home on July 31, 2022, to be with his Lord and his wife, with his family by his side. He was born on January 5, 1927, to the late Claude Alsman Sr. and Corine Alsman in Wheatland, Indiana.
EMA Activates 211 System for Reporting Storm Damage
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and IN-211 have activated a new resource for the community. This resource will provide information regarding the recent storms that caused flooding and damage to areas of the City of Washington and Daviess County. The new 211 system allows people to report damage created...
Washington Schools Ready to Go for New School Year
At a special meeting last night, the Washington School Board put the finishing touches on staffing by approving the hiring of Kaylee Smith, Leah Capehart, and Montana Murphy as elementary aides. Paula Council will fill the position of an alternative education aide at WHS. Washington Schools Superintendent Kevin Frank says...
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
Perdue Farms Receives “Zero Waste to Landfill” Certification
Perdue Farms held a celebration on Wednesday to announce that its food-producing facility in Washington has earned the Green Circle “Zero Waste to Landfill” certification. This designation makes it the first U.S. turkey processing facility to earn this important milestone. Speakers included Brandon Bottorff, Director of Operations at...
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Last Week for WaterWorld of Washington
Summer is winding down and students are getting ready to return to the classroom. The Waterworld of Washington is currently open, but Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads says this will be the last week for the pool…. The mayor also reminds residents to keep the kids in mind as the new...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
211 Services open for storm damage
KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
Solar energy could be coming to Pike County
A southern Indiana energy company is hoping to take part in a big project in Pike County. CenterPoint Energy, in Evansville, asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval to acquire a solar array. Chicago based company Invenergy is building this array in Pike County. Inside Indiana Business says acquiring...
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday. The event is moving to a different location this year. The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area. You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
