Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Last year, it was Micah Parsons. This year, it's Travon Walker. I'm not saying Walker is going to do what Parsons did in 2021 -- impress in limited snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, then go on to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year -- but the No. 1 overall pick certainly looked the part from the very first snap. Sure, he drew a flag for roughing the passer, but he thrived in one-on-one situations off the edge -- so much that Las Vegas started sending pass-blocking help on its second possession. He even recorded a sack by winning the edge rush, then cutting off an interior escape lane before his night was finished. Walker's size is visible from the press level and it's not just for show. He and Josh Allen will be fun to watch in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO