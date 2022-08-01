Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

www.nfl.com
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Aaron Rodgers Compares Teammate To Charles Woodson: Fans React
Aaron Rodgers bestowed some high praise on one of his teammates ahead of the 2022 season. After a Packers training camp practice on Wednesday, the back-to-back league MVP compared sixth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas to his former defensive back teammate Charles Woodson. "Rasul is one of the smartest guys I've ever...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6
With the Green Bay Packers practicing for the first time in full pads, these players did not practice on Tuesday at training camp.
NFL
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10
It's finally time to give football fans what they've all been waiting for: the official rankings of every starting running back ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, injuries derailed my rankings last year. This year feels different, though. This time I've got it right. Let's not waste any more...
NFL
2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs
Training camp battles kicked into high gear this week with pads coming on for all 32 teams. Here's a look at some of the notable names at risk of losing their starting gigs this month. There might be a hardcore underground Darnold fan quotient out there, but their reasons for...
NFL
Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Marc Sessler spotlights five wide receivers. Pro football's gaggle of wideouts are loving our current reality. Newbie pass-catchers league-wide watched in awe as...
NFL
Jaguars' Travis Etienne among running backs poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson spotlights three running backs. The 2021 running back class had a solid showing last season. It's no surprise...
NFL
NFL Votes Enters Its Third Season promoting League-Wide Voter Education, Registration and Activism
The NFL family kicks off the third season of NFL Votes, a league-wide, non-partisan initiative that supports and encourages civic engagement among NFL players and Legends, club and league personnel, and fans. The joint effort between the NFL and the NFL Players Association was founded in August 2020 and focuses on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation.
NFL
Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu has arrived at New Orleans Saints training camp following an extended absence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Mathieu was allowed to miss the start of camp by the Saints for an undisclosed “personal family matter.” He sat out the team's first six practice sessions.
NFL insider gives bold take on Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers have one of the most complete defenses in the NFL, at least one paper, heading into the 2022 season. The starting lineup could have up to seven first-round picks in it and according to defensive back Jaire Alexander, the group is “nasty, just nasty.”. NFL...
NFL
Panthers' Jaycee Horn among cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, former 14-year NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall spotlights three cornerbacks. There's no disputing the breakout season enjoyed by one rookie cornerback in 2021....
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.
NFL
Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday. O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers o-line teaching Devonte Wyatt some NFL lessons
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just have a new tattoo, and a new Con Air vibe about him. He also has two brand-new, first-round NFL Draft picks to school in the ways of professional football. Of course, in Packers Draft fashion, neither one is a skill player who will improve Rodgers’s...
NFL
Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list
On Saturday, starting at noon ET on NFL Network, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will officially enshrine the eight members of the Class of 2022:. This got my crack editors at NFL.com thinking about a related question:. Which current NFL players are Hall of Fame LOCKS? In other words,...
NFL
2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars
Last year, it was Micah Parsons. This year, it's Travon Walker. I'm not saying Walker is going to do what Parsons did in 2021 -- impress in limited snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, then go on to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year -- but the No. 1 overall pick certainly looked the part from the very first snap. Sure, he drew a flag for roughing the passer, but he thrived in one-on-one situations off the edge -- so much that Las Vegas started sending pass-blocking help on its second possession. He even recorded a sack by winning the edge rush, then cutting off an interior escape lane before his night was finished. Walker's size is visible from the press level and it's not just for show. He and Josh Allen will be fun to watch in Jacksonville.
