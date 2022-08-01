ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

Bodies of 3 missing Texas girls found in private pond, police say

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
CASS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Atlanta, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Police#The Pond#Boston Globe Boston Globe#Getty Images#The Texas Department#Tkal
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home

A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy