LIVE Facebook CHAT: Keeping up with Your Health/Maintaining Healthy Lifestyle

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaiMm_0h0SVsNE00 Primary care clinicians are the glue to health and wellness. Dr. Dennis Guest will take questions about the importance of keeping up with your health, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and why it is important to stay current with your appointments and vaccines.

Dr. Dennis Guest is a board certified family medicine physician experienced in providing care for children, adolescents and adults. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

