Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago
Chelsea Nicolette Photo Credit: Chelseas Nicolette's Facebook Page

A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her.

Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just after 4 a.m. on July 31, when she saw a man get behind the wheel and drive away, FOX Baltimore reports.

When the carjacker realized he did not have the car key, he returned Nicolette's Nissan Rogue to where she was delivering, stole her phone and keys, and proceeded to run her over with the car, a friend recounted on a GoFundMe page for Nicolette.

Neighbors called for help and Nicolette was taken to the hospital for multiple broken bones. As a single mom, Nicolette delivers packages for Amazon as a second job to support her three kids, her friend writes on the campaign.

The GoFundMe page started by Nicolette's friend has raised $15,000 as of Aug. 1.

"She has a long road to recovery and a long road of fighting with insurance to cover her expenses as it is classified as a non-accident," the page reads.

"Broken shoulder, 2 broken ribs, punctured lung, broken pelvis, hip broken in multiple places."

the Lt
3d ago

Who is the political party that thinks we're safer with criminals serving no time for repeat violent crime? Hint: It's NOT conservatives.

3d ago

Sad her friend has to start a go fund me Amazon should pay for every thing and help her children they should have never sent her out there at 4:AM in the morning its dangerous at all times of the day what is Amazon doing or going to do?

LINGLINGDAAFROLATINA
3d ago

first off condolences to her mother and her family this has to hurt a child will be without their mother because our government didn't have balls enough to get criminals off the street this is sickening when will enough become enough if y'all can't do your jobs give the citizens mental assessments they're right to bear their arms teach them combat so that we can start making citizens arrest because law enforcement officials does not doing it

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

