Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore

Chelsea Nicolette Photo Credit: Chelseas Nicolette's Facebook Page

A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her.

Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just after 4 a.m. on July 31, when she saw a man get behind the wheel and drive away, FOX Baltimore reports.

When the carjacker realized he did not have the car key, he returned Nicolette's Nissan Rogue to where she was delivering, stole her phone and keys, and proceeded to run her over with the car, a friend recounted on a GoFundMe page for Nicolette.

Neighbors called for help and Nicolette was taken to the hospital for multiple broken bones. As a single mom, Nicolette delivers packages for Amazon as a second job to support her three kids, her friend writes on the campaign.

The GoFundMe page started by Nicolette's friend has raised $15,000 as of Aug. 1.

"She has a long road to recovery and a long road of fighting with insurance to cover her expenses as it is classified as a non-accident," the page reads.

"Broken shoulder, 2 broken ribs, punctured lung, broken pelvis, hip broken in multiple places."

