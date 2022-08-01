Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say

Customers in a Whataburger drive-thru were waiting for food when they were hit head-on by an ambulance.

But when the driver got out, he wasn't wearing a uniform, according to witnesses.

"Some dude just came in an ambulance and crashed it. Just came flying in the parking lot and hit it, head on," the driver who was hit said.

Officials said the ambulance was stolen from the West Houston Medical Center.

The Whataburger is just a mile away on Westheimer near Dairy Ashford.

The driver who was hit said when he first saw the ambulance, he thought someone was hurt.

"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast. He's getting real close,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."

Workers at the Whataburger said the man then went inside and was running around the kitchen.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police eventually took the man into custody.