GM Advances Ambitious Global Future Growth Strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, often beating forecasters’ expectations. But now economists worry that signs of weakness are starting to turn up in hiring, threatening one of the United States’ last remaining redoubts of economic strength. Job openings are down, and the number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits is up. “When we look across the labor market, we are seeing broad indications of cracks beginning to show,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. “Overall conditions aren’t nearly as strong as what we were seeing three to six months ago.’’ The Labor Department reports on Friday how many jobs were created in July and whether the super-low U.S. unemployment rate has begun to tick higher.

BUSINESS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO