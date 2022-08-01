GM Advances Ambitious Global Future Growth Strategy

gmauthority.com
GM Future Roads And Inrix Release Safety View Cloud-Based Analytics Solution: Video
GM has announced the new Safety View software that it developed with intelligent mobility company Inrix Inc. has become available to city planners nationwide, offering transportation officials a new way to access critical traffic data. The development of the Safety View by GM Future Roads & Inrix software, as it’s...
Automakers Feel EV Tax Credit Proposal Is Too Restrictive
A lobby of domestic and foreign automakers is challenging the recent EV tax credit plan proposed by Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin on the grounds the bill is too restrictive with regard to battery sourcing and maximum vehicle price limits. Provisions in the proposed EX tax credit bill would...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, often beating forecasters’ expectations. But now economists worry that signs of weakness are starting to turn up in hiring, threatening one of the United States’ last remaining redoubts of economic strength. Job openings are down, and the number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits is up. “When we look across the labor market, we are seeing broad indications of cracks beginning to show,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. “Overall conditions aren’t nearly as strong as what we were seeing three to six months ago.’’ The Labor Department reports on Friday how many jobs were created in July and whether the super-low U.S. unemployment rate has begun to tick higher.
UK heads into ‘deepening economic crisis’ as recession looms – business live
Cost of living crisis to deepen as UK falls into recession and inflation hits 13%
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
Higher costs choke AngloGold's first-half profit
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -AngloGold Ashanti’s first-half earnings slumped 18% from a year earlier despite increased output, with inflation taking a toll of profit and the miner warning that costs are approaching the top end of its annual forecast range.
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STWD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Biden To Meet With Mary Barra, Company And Labor Leaders Over Drug, Climate And Tax Bill
General Motors CEO Mary Barra, as well as several other prominent CEOs and labor leaders, will meet with President Biden today to discuss the possible economic impacts of the recent drug, climate, and tax bill. According to a recent report from Reuters, Mary Barra will be joined by United Auto...
Chevrolet Chile Sales Grew 0.5 Percent In June 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales increased 0.5 percent to 3,663 units in June 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
GMC Brand Incentives Down 61 Percent In Q2 2022
Chevy incentives fell by nearly 60 percent year-over-year in Q2, so it’s unsurprising that deals and discounts were also quite hard to come by over at GMC, with incentive spending at GM’s premium truck brand falling by more than 61 percent in Q2. The average incentives on a...
GM’s Cruise To Map Dubai Roadways For Robotaxi Deployment
Cruise has deployed two Chevy Bolt EV test vehicles in Dubai for digital mapping and data collection as part of the GM-owned company’s ongoing expansion into the United Arab Emirates. While Cruise operates its Chevy Bolt EV-based prototypes in fully autonomous mode in the United States, the two vehicles...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing introduces a few important changes compared to the initial 2022 model year, including the addition of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will include this new vehicle wrap as standard. The vehicle wrap...
Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand.
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data
HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.
