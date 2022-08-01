ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park firefighters said no one was found during a search for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Fire Department said the person contacted the Pinellas Park Public Works Department when they were in the culvert.

The fire department said the culvert was a six-foot water pipe. However, after searching the scene, the fire department said they didn’t find anyone and began breaking down the scene..

The situation has been dubbed a “good intent” call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

