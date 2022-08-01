No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park firefighters said no one was found during a search for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Fire Department said the person contacted the Pinellas Park Public Works Department when they were in the culvert.‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
The fire department said the culvert was a six-foot water pipe. However, after searching the scene, the fire department said they didn’t find anyone and began breaking down the scene..
The situation has been dubbed a “good intent” call.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0