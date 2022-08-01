WPD, CCSO, WFDset National NightOut here Tuesday

www.wnewsj.com
First responders set ‘active aggressor’ training for Wednesday morning at WHS
WILMINGTON — An “active aggressor” exercise is scheduled to take place at Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. It will include multiple first-response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, according to a news release from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
CCSO: ACTIVE WARRANTS
The below information is provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or at their website www.clintonsheriff.com. Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 28-year-old West Chester female for alleged criminal trespass...
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Suspect in thefts arrested
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. said Tuesday that the person in photos provided to AIM Media Midwest on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
Clinton County grand jury indicts two in shooting, beating
WILMINGTON — A grand jury has indicted a Blanchester-area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg. Michael S. Lawson, 41 of McJunkin Road, Blanchester, was indicted on a count of felonious assault — a second-degree felony (F2) — and a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).
Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday. The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days. The operation is...
Ohio troopers investigating after fatal Washington Township motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles in Washington Township. Troopers said Mindy Chesser, 42, was traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Officials said she failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment.
Woman rescued from house fire
An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her. Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later on in the day, Richardson...
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect. The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20. Sitting...
OSHP: 1 motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash, another fled the scene
A woman was killed in a crash involving another motorcycle rider in Warren County, police said. The other driver is still at large.
Two-motorcycle crash claims life of Blan woman
A Blanchester woman died Tuesday night in a two-motorcycle crash on Corwin Road in Warren County, while the driver of the other motorcycle fled the scene, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a...
Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
