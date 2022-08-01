Jeff Jarrett On Ric Flair's Last Match: 'I'm 'So Damn Happy' For Him

www.fightful.com
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
Cassie Lee And Shawn Spears Announce Pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears. The couple announced that Cassie is expecting her first child with Spears. They posted a video on Instagram where Spears learns of Cassie's pregnancy via a diaper in a gift box and then various clips and images in the proceeding weeks.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE Selling John Cena Legacy Championships For $999.99
The John Cena Legacy Championship is now on sale. At the end of June, WWE unveiled the new John Cena Legacy Championship to celebrate his 20-year anniversary. The title is now on sale in the WWE Shop for $999.99. The item will be shipped no later than September 23, 2022.
Eric Bischoff On Triple H Leading WWE Creative: I'm 'Very, Very Optimistic'
Eric Bischoff is optimistic about what Triple H can do now that he's running WWE creative. Triple H was named the company's new head of creative after Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Alongside the news of McMahon's departure, WWE announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been appointed as the new co-Chief Executive Officers.
Anthony Bowens Wants 'Daddy John Cena' To Scissor Him
The Acclaimed have a new daddy. Fresh off their Dumpster match victory over The Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) on AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed found a new WWE Hall of Fame daddy. John Cena has praised Max Caster in the past for his raps and seemingly gave more praise...
Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years
At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic
Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
Erick Stevens Announces He's Returning To Pro Wrestling
After multiple promotions announced that Stevens would be returning to the ring, Stevens took to social media to confirm that he will be returning to wrestling while reflecting on his time away. Stevens retired in October 2020. He suffered a torn MCL before announcing his retirement at the time. Stevens...
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why A Match Against Kazuchika Okada Would Mean A Lot To Him
Claudio Castagnoli wants to wrestle Kazuchika Okada. Claudio Castagnoli made his debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. that card also saw Kazuchika Okada make his AEW pay-per-view debut. This year, Claudio was a surprise but when asked about who he would like to face at some point down the road should this event ever be revisited, Claudio wasted no time and said that the one match he would really like is a face-off with Kazuchika Okada, explaining that they have a history together which includes Okada once living with him.
Paul Heyman: Today's Recruits View WWE As An Option, Not An Obsession
Paul Heyman believes there's one critical difference between today's recruits and those who previously aimed to pursue greatness in the world of sports entertainment. Heyman, the former head of ECW, is renowned for his eye for talent, and he was on hand at the WWE tryout in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This experience allowed him to meet the prospective superstars of tomorrow, and he learned a lot about them.
Jade Cargill Explains How She's Gotten More Comfortable On The Mic, Says She Does Better Live
Jade Cargill made her first AEW appearance on the November 11, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite where she confronted Cody Rhodes and teased the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal. Cargill was a relative unknown at the time, but has turned into one of the top stars in the women's division and the reigning AEW TBS Champion.
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE
Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
