ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Heat advisory in place for Sherburne, Stearns counties Tuesday; heat index to exceed 100

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejKAu_0h0SSBki00

If March is in like a lion, August is in with a heat wave.

There's a heat advisory in place for Stearns and Sherburne counties from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service expects the heat index to climb above 100 degrees.

When it's hot out, remember to drink lots of water, stay out of the sun, consider rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening and never leave children or pets unattended in cars, the weather service recommends.

St. Cloud weather forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Heat Index#North Wind#Heat Wave#Weather#St Cloud#North Northwest
kvsc.org

Another Lake in Stearns County Has Zebra Mussels

Another lake in Central Minnesota has a confirmed report of zebra mussels. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed zebra mussels were found in Lake Koronis, near Paynesville. In early July a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it. DNR invasive species specialists searched...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
horseandrider.com

Minnesota Mare Positive for West Nile Virus

On July 28, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kandiyohi County positive for West Nile virus. The horse, used for barrel racing, presented with progressing neurologic signs of ataxia (incoordination) and dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) beginning on July 20. The unvaccinated mare has been euthanized, and the facility is not under quarantine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County

My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
MILLERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 cows cause traffic hiccup on I-35 in the north metro

STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid  them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows. 
STACY, MN
Bring Me The News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota benefits from historic electric grid investment

Minnesota's electric grid is slated for a $2 billion upgrade. The investment is part of a $10 billion grid expansion in the Midwest by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator. It’s the largest grid investment in U.S. history. Minnesota Project locations will be in Alexandria, Benton County and Rochester. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
MOTLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County

MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
CASS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road

PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
PILLAGER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy