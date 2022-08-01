ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Armstrong Joins Real Housewives of Orange County, Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises

By Dave Quinn
 3 days ago
Debora Clark
3d ago

why did they get rid of them if they were gonna bring them back? Nope nope nope to her and nope nope nope to Tamera

Tara Maxim
3d ago

All these negative comments, smh. I'm not sure if you guys have one, but on my remote there is an up and down arrow to change the channel 🤔. If it's not for you, change your channel.

PatP73
3d ago

She’s so boring! Taylor was terrible on Ultimate Housewives trip to the Berkshires.

