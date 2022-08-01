ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Grand Concourse and Elliot Place in Concourse, police sources told the New York Post .

The man was shot in the arm and walked himself to BronxCare Health System hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

