Flood watch for the mountains and high desert

A flood watch warning was in effect Monday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley, including the El Dorado Fire burn scar area ahead of expected rainfall.The National Weather Service said the watch would be in effect through Monday evening as scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to touch down in the areas.The warning comes on the heels of storms that dampened several regions over the weekend. The weather system continued to bring rain to the mountains Monday and was expected to remain through the early parts of the week. The thunderstorms were expected to stay mainly...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO