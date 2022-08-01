Flood watch for the mountains and high desert

kesq.com
mynewsla.com
Scattered Thunderstorms Surface in Mountains, Deserts of Riverside County
Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley Thursday as monsoonal moisture drifted through the region. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and encompasses the Anza Valley, Coachella, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Palm Springs, the San Gorgonio Pass and surrounding locations.
SoCal's mountains, deserts expect to see thunderstorms Friday
Southern California's deserts and mountains are likely to see thunderstorms again on Friday as monsoonal moisture keeps conditions relatively humid.
KESQ
Preparations in East Valley for potential thunderstorms
News Channel 3's weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for potential thunderstorms that may move throughout Riverside County and desert areas. We were able to speak to residents and officials about how they're preparing for potential power outages caused by the severe weather like high winds and thunderstorms.
mynewsla.com
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of Riverside County. The flood watch for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, and the cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning and Hesperia is in effect starting at 2 p.m. Excessive...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Flood watch in effect for San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and El Dorado burn scar
A flood watch warning was in effect Monday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley, including the El Dorado Fire burn scar area ahead of expected rainfall.The National Weather Service said the watch would be in effect through Monday evening as scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to touch down in the areas.The warning comes on the heels of storms that dampened several regions over the weekend. The weather system continued to bring rain to the mountains Monday and was expected to remain through the early parts of the week. The thunderstorms were expected to stay mainly...
foxla.com
Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area. The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities. On Monday, the...
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
Road to Big Bear closed again due to flooding
A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding. The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet. A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and […]
Surfline
Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above
Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
spectrumnews1.com
Brush, mulch pile fire in Thermal forces evacuations
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) — Evacuations remained in place Wednesday for residents along a Thermal roadway as fire crews worked to fully contain and douse a 30-acre brush fire. The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, with the fire initially...
Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding
We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
