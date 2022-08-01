Parade of Ships postponed due to water conditions at Coast Guard Festival

www.wzzm13.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5th
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluation
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and Goodies
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WWMTCw
Storms bring damage, flooding, outages throughout Allegan County
OTSEGO, Mich. — Storms toppled trees, broke power lines, and damaged buildings throughout Allegan County on Wednesday. In Otsego, a tree smashed onto the American Legion building on East Orleans Street, taking down a power line in the process. The houses along that street were in the dark Wednesday night.
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
Fox17
Lakeshore beach hazard warning effective late Tuesday into Wednesday
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore. The Norton Shores Police Department says the warning takes effect late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. The warning affects Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. We're...
Fox17
Road closures, traffic changes expected this weekend for Coast Guard Festival
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are notifying the public of upcoming road closures to accommodate the 2022 Coast Guard Festival. The Grand Haven Public Safety Department says all streets within two blocks of the parade’s starting location near Lakeshore Middle School will be closed. The parade begins Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegan, Barry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegan; Barry The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Allegan County in southwestern Michigan Northern Barry County in southwestern Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleville, or 9 miles west of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hastings... Wayland... Middleville Freeport... Martin... Orangeville Irving... Woodland... Gun Lake Yankee Springs... Green Lake... Woodbury Shelbyville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
iheart.com
Trees to be treated for invasive bug in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - Two treatments have been scheduled at Lake Harbor Park to treat trees that have been infested with the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. “It only exists right now from Allegan County up to Mason County. So we really have about a five-county area and it really hugs the shoreline,” Drew Rayner, who is with the state DNR, told WOOD-TV.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
See timelapse of Coast Guard Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After a two-hour delay due to rough weather, U.S. Coast Guard Festival’s Parade of Ships took place in Grand Haven on Monday, Aug. 1. Participating in the parade was the Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Coast Guard Cutter Spar and Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay.
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
One half of Lake Harbor Park will be treated this fall. The other half will be treated next year.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Crews put out fire at Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
wbch.com
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
Crews identify what caused 'small' chemical spill at Holland Aquatic Center that sent 3 to hospital
HOLLAND, Mich. — First responders were on scene of a small chemical spill at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue, according to Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Services. Fire crews were called to the building around 11:57 a.m. as individuals were being evacuated. Three people went to...
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
2 killed in plane crash in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday. Authorities in South Haven initially received a report of a missing plane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Chicago. The plane had left the airport early Tuesday morning...
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
