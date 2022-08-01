Parade of Ships postponed due to water conditions at Coast Guard Festival

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegan; Barry The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Allegan County in southwestern Michigan Northern Barry County in southwestern Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleville, or 9 miles west of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hastings... Wayland... Middleville Freeport... Martin... Orangeville Irving... Woodland... Gun Lake Yankee Springs... Green Lake... Woodbury Shelbyville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO