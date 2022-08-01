ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Parade of Ships postponed due to water conditions at Coast Guard Festival

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WWMTCw

Storms bring damage, flooding, outages throughout Allegan County

OTSEGO, Mich. — Storms toppled trees, broke power lines, and damaged buildings throughout Allegan County on Wednesday. In Otsego, a tree smashed onto the American Legion building on East Orleans Street, taking down a power line in the process. The houses along that street were in the dark Wednesday night.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
Fox17

Lakeshore beach hazard warning effective late Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore. The Norton Shores Police Department says the warning takes effect late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. The warning affects Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. We're...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Road closures, traffic changes expected this weekend for Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are notifying the public of upcoming road closures to accommodate the 2022 Coast Guard Festival. The Grand Haven Public Safety Department says all streets within two blocks of the parade’s starting location near Lakeshore Middle School will be closed. The parade begins Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegan, Barry by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegan; Barry The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Allegan County in southwestern Michigan Northern Barry County in southwestern Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleville, or 9 miles west of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hastings... Wayland... Middleville Freeport... Martin... Orangeville Irving... Woodland... Gun Lake Yankee Springs... Green Lake... Woodbury Shelbyville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Trees to be treated for invasive bug in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - Two treatments have been scheduled at Lake Harbor Park to treat trees that have been infested with the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. “It only exists right now from Allegan County up to Mason County. So we really have about a five-county area and it really hugs the shoreline,” Drew Rayner, who is with the state DNR, told WOOD-TV.
NORTON SHORES, MI
MLive

See timelapse of Coast Guard Parade of Ships

GRAND HAVEN, MI – After a two-hour delay due to rough weather, U.S. Coast Guard Festival’s Parade of Ships took place in Grand Haven on Monday, Aug. 1. Participating in the parade was the Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Coast Guard Cutter Spar and Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews put out fire at Coopersville business

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
HASTINGS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 killed in plane crash in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday. Authorities in South Haven initially received a report of a missing plane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Chicago. The plane had left the airport early Tuesday morning...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

