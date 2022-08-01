www.towntalkradio.com
Garage Sale List for Aug. 3 – 6, 2022
Check out these Garage Sales happening this weekend. A LOT is Being SOLD!!. 1008 S Lons: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday – 8 am -5 pm. 2008 North 6th, Brownfield: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at 9:00 am. 514 Eden St: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at...
School lunches now to be bought after federal funding from pandemic expires
LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past two years during COVID, families have not had to worry about paying for their child’s meals at school thanks to pandemic funding from the federal government. However, as of June 30th, those dollars have expired. This applies for all schools in the National School Lunch Program. For Lubbock-Cooper and […]
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
City Council has quick meeting, BIDCorp top of the agenda
The brownfield City Council met Thursday morning August 4, 2022, and went through the agenda in almost record time. Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCorp) was the main focus of the Council as they had to approve funding for two businesses and approve a budget amendment. The first company for the...
Brownfield City Council has budget work session
The Brownfield City Council and City Department Supervisors converged on City Hall to begin the 2022-2023 fiscal budget sessions and according to City Manager Jeff Davis, property taxes won’t go up, and the city is looking at between a $20 to $21 million dollar fiscal budget. Davis showed the...
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession. Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district...
Daymond Brock
Graveside service for Daymond Clifton Brock, 89, of Brownfield will be held at 10 am Friday, August 5, 2022, at Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Bo Shero officiating, under the care of Brownfield Funeral Home. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Daymond...
Brownfield City Council agenda set
TAKE NOTICE THAT A MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BROWNFIELD, TEXAS will be held at the City Council Chambers in the City Hall of the City of Brownfield commencing at 7:30 A. M. on Thursday the 4TH day of August 2022 to consider and act upon the following:
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
everythinglubbock.com
Voters rejected bond proposal, Idalou ISD questions next steps
IDALOU, Texas— Idalou voters disapproved of a $16.1 million capital bond for a new Athletic Complex in May. The new facility would have included football field houses, a new gymnasium, and dressing rooms, according to Idalou ISD. The school district is now looking for ways to move forward. “As...
KCBD
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March. She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has...
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
TownTalk Show On-Demand: Kendra Sellers, MADD
Listen to this powerful and emotional edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Kendra Sellers about Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Sellers joined MADD after her son Case Clark sadly died on Thursday, March 11th when his motorcycle collided with a drunk driver going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 62/82 in Hockley County near Quail Road.
