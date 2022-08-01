ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

towntalkradio.com

Garage Sale List for Aug. 3 – 6, 2022

Check out these Garage Sales happening this weekend. A LOT is Being SOLD!!. 1008 S Lons: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday – 8 am -5 pm. 2008 North 6th, Brownfield: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at 9:00 am. 514 Eden St: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

City Council has quick meeting, BIDCorp top of the agenda

The brownfield City Council met Thursday morning August 4, 2022, and went through the agenda in almost record time. Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCorp) was the main focus of the Council as they had to approve funding for two businesses and approve a budget amendment. The first company for the...
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield City Council has budget work session

The Brownfield City Council and City Department Supervisors converged on City Hall to begin the 2022-2023 fiscal budget sessions and according to City Manager Jeff Davis, property taxes won’t go up, and the city is looking at between a $20 to $21 million dollar fiscal budget. Davis showed the...
BROWNFIELD, TX
FMX 94.5

Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now

Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Daymond Brock

Graveside service for Daymond Clifton Brock, 89, of Brownfield will be held at 10 am Friday, August 5, 2022, at Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Bo Shero officiating, under the care of Brownfield Funeral Home. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Daymond...
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield City Council agenda set

TAKE NOTICE THAT A MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BROWNFIELD, TEXAS will be held at the City Council Chambers in the City Hall of the City of Brownfield commencing at 7:30 A. M. on Thursday the 4TH day of August 2022 to consider and act upon the following:
BROWNFIELD, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Voters rejected bond proposal, Idalou ISD questions next steps

IDALOU, Texas— Idalou voters disapproved of a $16.1 million capital bond for a new Athletic Complex in May. The new facility would have included football field houses, a new gymnasium, and dressing rooms, according to Idalou ISD. The school district is now looking for ways to move forward. “As...
IDALOU, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job

I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

TownTalk Show On-Demand: Kendra Sellers, MADD

Listen to this powerful and emotional edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Kendra Sellers about Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Sellers joined MADD after her son Case Clark sadly died on Thursday, March 11th when his motorcycle collided with a drunk driver going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 62/82 in Hockley County near Quail Road.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX

