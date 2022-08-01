Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

www.wbtv.com
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Police say one way to prevent the break-ins is to take valuables out of vehicles with you. Local conservation organization to receive $1.6 million. Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tax assessors to revaluate...
Man found dead in Gastonia home, homicide investigation underway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on […]
CMPD: Gunshot Victim Found Dead In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in west Charlotte Wednesday evening. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Nobles Avenue. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic...
Woman seriously hurt in Cramerton hit-and-run; police searching for driver
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Cramerton Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to Eagle Road near Lakewood Road, where they found a woman who had been struck. Authorities determined a truck was traveling on Eagle Road when the...
Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
Fugitive Finders: The search for Kannapolis double homicide suspect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — From the moment a violent crime happens in our community, the clock begins for investigators trying to get the suspect off the streets. But when that suspect goes on the run, many of our local agencies turn to a specialized task force in the Carolinas that’s solely focused on finding fugitives.
Gastonia Police: Ice Cream Shop Fire Intentionally Set
GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.
Lincoln County deputy prevents man from jumping from a bridge
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy has been credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge into the South Fork River. Officials said Deputy H. Prater was on routine patrol on Aug. 1 on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge over the South Fork River.
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family, including a 3-year-old boy, was inside, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
Man killed after running stop sign off-road in Iredell County: Troopers
The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.
