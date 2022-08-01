Car vs. home Thursday, driver intoxicated, LPD says

www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock, police search
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
Lubbock police vehicle stolen, recovered hours later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement. The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in...
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night. The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
Texas Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'
"I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it."
Two hurt in serious crash Tuesday night, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt and another had moderate injuries after a crash at Avenue Q and 10th Street Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 9:52 p.m. LPD confirmed that a vehicle crashed into a pole. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
Man indicted, accused of breaking into Lubbock home to assault woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records. Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and […]
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the rollover just after 1 p.m. Officials will DPS say a man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver went off the edge of...
LPD chase Saturday night ends with crash, suspect injured
The pursuit and crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns community of latest phone scam
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest,...
Lubbock woman dies after King County crash
KING COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a crash in King County on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US Highway 82, around six miles east of Guthrie. Vicki Rutledge Helton, 71, was westbound in an SUV when the vehicle drifted […]
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
