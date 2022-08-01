Woman charged in Maple Shade for impersonating a public servant

www.trentonian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Jersey Man Busted In Back-To-Back Middle School Burglaries: Police
A South Jersey man was caught after breaking into a local middle school on two separate occasions, authorities said. Angel Jimenez, of Trenton, is accused of illegally entering Dunn Middle School on Dayton Street and stealing an air purifier on Saturday, July 30, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Police: School bus driver flees after hitting teen in Pennsauken, New Jersey
"It's really hard," said the victim, 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Pennsauken. "I could have died."
fox29.com
Police: Burlington County bus aide charged with assault of student passenger
PEMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus aide was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a young passenger aboard a bus Monday afternoon. Police were contacted by the Pemberton School District around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation that occurred on a shool bus between and aide and student.
fox29.com
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Trenton. Veronica Rosario-Rivas was reported missing from Hancock Street in Trenton on Thursday, August 4, local police said. Veronica is known to make frequent trips to the areas of Unity Square Park and Lamberton Street Park, according to police. Anyone with...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
midjersey.news
August 3, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced today that a third teenager has been arrested in a September shooting on Bellevue Avenue in Trenton that claimed the lives of 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff. A 16-year-old male from Trenton has been charged with conspiracy to...
'Thank you for saving us': Police K9 helps rescue 3 boys lost in South Jersey woods
A police K9 in Gloucester County, New Jersey is being credited with preventing a tragedy.
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Delran, Burlington County
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.
Man charged in killing girlfriend's twin daughter, 2, in NJ; mom never said anything: officials
Officials in New Jersey charged a man for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, while the girl’s mother is accused of keeping it quiet for three years, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Tuesday.
