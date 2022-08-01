ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’

By Izzy Karpinski
WANE-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Dog Bite#Pit Bull#Choking#Police#W 9th Street#Dodge Durango#Animal Control
FOX59

Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust

INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy