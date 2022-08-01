Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

