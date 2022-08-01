Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’

www.wane.com
Related
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Man dies, three teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi
Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
2 juveniles injured in triple stabbing in Castleton; Woman in serious condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were among the victims in a triple stabbing overnight that left a woman seriously injured in Castleton, IMPD says. According to police, a report of a stabbing came in around 12:22 a.m. from Ivywood Drive, near the intersection of E. 75th Street and Binford Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
Girl rescued after boy climbs on roof during Marion house fire to get help
MARION, Ind. — Crews in Marion say a girl was rescued from a house fire after a boy climbed to the roof of a home to alert firefighters his sister was still trapped inside. Firefighters were called to a home on W. 2nd Street for a reported fire around 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived, the […]
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,” said the victim’s boyfriend Thomas Wilhite. Holding […]
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Comments / 0