What it's Like to Go to the ER With Migraine

blogs.webmd.com
Related
WebMD
Why Exercise Doesn’t Help People With Long COVID
Aug. 3, 2022 – When Joel Fram woke up on the morning of March 12, 2020, he had a pretty good idea why he felt so lousy. He lives in New York, where the first wave of the coronavirus was tearing through the city. “I instantly knew,” says the 55-year-old Broadway music director. It was COVID-19.
WebMD
COVID Symptoms Can Rebound Even Without Paxlovid: Study
Aug. 3, 2022 – About 27% of people who get COVID-19 have a rebound of their symptoms, regardless of whether they took the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, according to a new preprint study published on medRxiv that hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed. Symptoms can return after the person’s condition improves,...
WebMD
Lung Cancer and Pneumonia: What to Know
If you or a loved one has lung cancer, you should know that this raises your risk of getting pneumonia. It’s estimated that over half of people with lung cancer develop lung infections, including pneumonia. This is partly because their immune systems are weakened by their cancer. This also means that if you do get pneumonia with lung cancer, it will be harder to fight the infection.
WebMD
Connecting With Others
None of us wants to have the kind of high cholesterol that doesn’t respond adequately to changes in diet and activity. None of us wants to be diagnosed with a genetic disorder, either. But we don’t always have a choice. So then what? If we’re lucky, we find our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WebMD
PNH and Your Quality of Life: Making a Treatment Plan With Your Doctor
About WebMD Advertise With Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sponsor Policy Site Map Careers Contact Us. Medscape Reference eMedicineHealth RxList Medscape MedicineNet BootsWebMD WebMD Corporate. ©2005-2022 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved. WebMD does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. See additional information.
WebMD
Leftover Food Dangers and How to Avoid Them
In early 2022, news outlets nationwide picked up the story of a college student in Massachusetts who had to get his legs and fingers amputated after alleged food poisoning from leftover lo mein noodles. It turned out that the illness was actually caused by a meningococcal blood infection and had nothing to do with spoiled food. But the story reminded people about the importance of leftover food safety.
WebMD
Weight Loss Surgery for Fat Cats?
Aug. 3, 2022 – Americans are notorious for overfeeding their pets. In 2018, nearly 56 million cats and 50 million dogs were overweight or obese. But when you can’t manage to cut down on the kibble and pare back the pâté, could weight loss surgery be the answer for your overstuffed companions?
WebMD
Waking Up at Night Could Be Your Brain Boosting Your Memory
Aug. 3, 2022 – We tend to think a good night’s sleep should be uninterrupted, but surprising new research from the University of Copenhagen suggests just the opposite: Brief awakenings may be a sign you’ve slept well. The study, done on mice, found that the stress transmitter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WebMD
Long COVID Comes in Three Forms: Study
Aug. 2, 2022 – Scientists have found three types of long COVID, which have their own symptoms and seem to appear across several coronavirus variants, according to a new preprint study published on MedRxiv that hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed. Long COVID has been hard to define due to...
WebMD
Many Saw 'Meaningful' Weight Loss from 12-Week Online Program
Aug. 2, 2022 – People lost a “clinically meaningful” percentage of body weight 12 weeks after starting a fully automated online program developed by researchers at Brown University. Primary care doctors offered the free obesity treatment program during routine care. Each week, people reported weight changes and...
WebMD
Long COVID Doubles Risk of Some Serious Outcomes in Children, Teens: Study
Long COVID have about twice the risk of getting serious outcomes, compared to others without COVID. Heart inflammation; a blood clot in the lung; or a blood clot in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis were the most common bad outcomes in a new study. Even though the risk was higher for these and some other serious events, the overall numbers were small.
KIDS・
Comments / 0