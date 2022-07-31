Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

www.npr.org
College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. The repeal of Roe v. Wade does far more than ban or restrict abortions in many states in this country. It's having serious consequences on pregnancy care. And to talk about that with me today, I'm joined by Carrie Feibel, senior health editor on the science desk. Hey, Carrie.
What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian
Lifetime guarantees propose a dramatic promise, but what do they really mean? Whose lifetime is a product guaranteed for? Recently, a man named Kent Slaughter sued Bass Pro Shops for violating their lifetime guarantee on wool socks. He bought twelve pairs of the socks with plans to keep returning them for the rest of his life. Brilliant! Foolproof! This man is a genius... right? Well, after his fourth return cycle, Bass Pro Shops offered him a different pair of socks with a 60-day guarantee and boy did we need to get to the bottom of this one.
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and it's making our days shorter
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ever feel like there's just not enough time the day? Consider this - the Earth is spinning faster than ever, and it's making our days shorter. The shortest day ever recorded was June 29. It was shorter than a typical 24 hours by 1.59 milliseconds. Some scientists say it's climate change; others say maybe earthquakes; still others suggest movement inside the Earth's core. Whatever the reason, even if it's just 1 1/2 milliseconds, I can't afford to give up the sleep. It's MORNING EDITION.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Michelle Gomez of member station WAMU and Abel Nuñez of the Central American Resource Center about buses of migrants sent by Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at...
'Rough Translation': Redefining local news in an interconnected world
A hyper-local news site in New York started accepting stories from a writer in Ukraine. Why was the outlet covering a story taking place thousands of miles away?. What's a local news story? Seems obvious, right? Local is what's nearby, what's around you. So why would a hyper-local news site in New York have its own Ukraine war correspondent? Gregory Warner of our Rough Translation podcast tells the tale.
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change
Georgia is known as the Peach State. The fruit is plastered everywhere from the state's license plates to its I Voted stickers. But rising temperatures from climate change could threaten Georgia's most iconic crop. As WABE's Sam Gringlas reports, Georgia farmers are learning to adapt. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Down a...
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Delta-8, a hemp product designed to get users high, is sometimes made with other chemicals that have made people sick. States want it regulated. (Aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on 7/30/22.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll in the McKinney Fire in northern California is now at four with authorities warning it could rise as firefighters across the baking West battle extreme heat and erratic winds. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to...
Friendship, 'St. Bonaventure'
These days, it can feel like an achievement to just make it through the day; arriving at the weekend, a little victory. Vacillating between wanting a diversion and needing to feel present has become a familiar rhythm. Friendship frontman Dan Wriggins lays out this modern way of living in "St. Bonaventure," a languid country tune with slide guitars stretching off into the horizon a long way, like the distance from Monday to Friday. Checking out by learning animal facts from nature show episodes feels like a necessary distraction from the world, but then, just experiencing life in the moment has an urgency underneath, a rush to not let go too much: "Meant to write down / What I was feeling in the moment / Thinking, 'Man, you better get it just like it was / Or else you're gonna forget it,' " Wriggins tells himself. A local cathedral's demolition looms, an unforeseen event missed by phone-assisted musing. Friendship's sweeping alt-country shows us the way of staying afloat through daily life, steady in its discovery and uncertainty.
Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message
Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
