Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NPR

College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
COLLEGES
NPR

2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Short Wave

You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. The repeal of Roe v. Wade does far more than ban or restrict abortions in many states in this country. It's having serious consequences on pregnancy care. And to talk about that with me today, I'm joined by Carrie Feibel, senior health editor on the science desk. Hey, Carrie.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian

Lifetime guarantees propose a dramatic promise, but what do they really mean? Whose lifetime is a product guaranteed for? Recently, a man named Kent Slaughter sued Bass Pro Shops for violating their lifetime guarantee on wool socks. He bought twelve pairs of the socks with plans to keep returning them for the rest of his life. Brilliant! Foolproof! This man is a genius... right? Well, after his fourth return cycle, Bass Pro Shops offered him a different pair of socks with a 60-day guarantee and boy did we need to get to the bottom of this one.
LAW
NPR

Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8

Delta-8, a hemp product designed to get users high, is sometimes made with other chemicals that have made people sick. States want it regulated. (Aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on 7/30/22.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NPR

Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

The death toll in the McKinney Fire in northern California is now at four with authorities warning it could rise as firefighters across the baking West battle extreme heat and erratic winds. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to...
ACCIDENTS
NPR

Friendship, 'St. Bonaventure'

These days, it can feel like an achievement to just make it through the day; arriving at the weekend, a little victory. Vacillating between wanting a diversion and needing to feel present has become a familiar rhythm. Friendship frontman Dan Wriggins lays out this modern way of living in "St. Bonaventure," a languid country tune with slide guitars stretching off into the horizon a long way, like the distance from Monday to Friday. Checking out by learning animal facts from nature show episodes feels like a necessary distraction from the world, but then, just experiencing life in the moment has an urgency underneath, a rush to not let go too much: "Meant to write down / What I was feeling in the moment / Thinking, 'Man, you better get it just like it was / Or else you're gonna forget it,' " Wriggins tells himself. A local cathedral's demolition looms, an unforeseen event missed by phone-assisted musing. Friendship's sweeping alt-country shows us the way of staying afloat through daily life, steady in its discovery and uncertainty.
MUSIC
NPR

Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message

Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
EL PASO, TX

