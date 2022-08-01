Covenant Medical Group to host Back-to-School Bash at the Northwest Clinic on August 6

www.everythinglubbock.com
Organizations partner for back-to-school giveaway
LUBBOCK, Texas- Eastside Unity, Peace On the East, and 806ers have partnered for a community back-to-school giveaway. The organization will be giving away free food and school supplies to the first 200 kids. The event will take place Friday, August 5th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Patterson Branch Library.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If selected as a winner, Lubbock will be awarded funds for improvements to Canyon Run Dog Park in Mackenzie Park.
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
everythinglubbock.com
Countdown to Classroom sponsored by Casey Carpet One offers back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Countdown to Classroom talks how important routines are for getting ready for back to school. The older students can even learn to be in charge of getting up and ready for the school day. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our weekly Countdown to Classroom segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
