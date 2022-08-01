ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver deciding on mobile home parks moratorium

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmklC_0h0SOLrm00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council weighing the decision to put a moratorium on mobile home park development citywide. This is modeled after Aurora’s 10-month moratorium that was enacted back in 2018.

The goal is to prohibit the redevelopment of mobile home parks while the group determines how to keep and possibly rezone the parks moving forward.

Right now the city has five mobile home parks that house about 300 families. All five parks are zoned differently meaning they are all required to follow different regulations.

The goal of this is to work on developing a possible new manufactured home zoning district, that way there is equity across the board.

Currently, the zoning right now does not allow mobile home park owners to replace or remodel any homes meaning despite falling into disrepair there’s nothing they can do.

Preserving housing and creating housing stability is one of our foremost priorities in Denver. being able to keep, retain and support the dignity of all housing. I think is one of the most important things that we do and whether you live in a multi-bedroom home, a studio or a mobile home park when you need to be afforded that that same dignity and that same opportunity,” Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres said.

Additionally, the council is trying to ensure these parks don’t fall through the cracks, and this is the proposal to do that.

Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable

“[One Denver mobile home park owner] tried to improve the housing options in that park and we just as a city in our rules, we certainly haven’t allowed them to do that. But that’s absolutely a fear right that because it is so under the radar and in the zoning shadows. We really turned a blind eye turn a blind eye to those communities and so this is really trying to shine the light and get more resources,” Torres said.

As far as the timeline goes there will be several committee meetings on this in October and then the city council public hearing in March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Colorado City, TX
City
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Sports
City
Colorado City, CO
City
Denver City, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Aurora, TX
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Westword

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Moratorium#Denver City Council#Californians
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
denverite.com

Remember when Westminster had lower rent? Denver one-bedroom apartments are cheaper

Westminster was once seen as an affordable-ish landing spot for young people who could no longer pay Denver and Boulder rents. Those days may be over. Now, the Denver suburb, which has seen a mural festival, a revitalized downtown, an Alamo Drafthouse, a new Tattered Cover, and plenty of wacky events programming (ballerina dodgeball, anybody?), has the highest one-bedroom rents in the metro area. The price: $1,860, according to data pulled from active listings on the online rental site Zumper.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora DMV reopens after two-month sewage closure

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office has reopened after being closed for nearly two months. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue closed June 9 due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.
AURORA, CO
K99

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver Housing Authority Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Lottery

Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Section 8 Lottery on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing. The subsidy pays a portion of the owner’s rent in order to make housing affordable. Online entries only will be accepted on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (beginning at 12:01 a.m.) through Friday, September 16, 2022 (ending at 11:59 p.m.).
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy