Outdoors: Large nests hold the key to life-saving vaccine

As Russell Lamp climbs a ladder in the fading twilight of another sultry late summer day in northwest Ohio and prepares to remove a large wasp nest, lives could be hanging in the balance.

Not his life, since Lamp wears a protective suit and uses carbon dioxide or liquid nitrogen to anesthetize the ultra-aggressive insects inside the nest, which is a little bigger than a basketball and looks like it was crafted from papier-mache.

The veteran Oregon-based entomologist is here to collect the nest and its residents, the first step in a painstaking process that will use the potent venom of these wasps to create a vaccine that will safeguard those who could face grave consequences from a single sting.

For more than two million Americans, the venom in the sting of a bee, hornet, or wasp can produce, within minutes, a rapid life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis which triggers an overload of the immune system. Blood pressure experiences a sudden drop, the pulse weakens, and the individual has difficulty breathing as their airway tightens and the throat and tongue swell.

In the most extreme cases, that sting from a tiny insect can result in the individual experiencing nausea, dizziness, going into shock, and losing consciousness. If not treated promptly, death is a possibility for those with a severe reaction to the venom in a sting.

"This is a program that saves lives, so it's very important that we get these nests when they are active and full at this time of year," said Lamp, who has been collecting the nests in the greater Toledo area for more than 30 years.

According to figures from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average more than 60 people die in the United States annually from hornet, wasp, and bee stings. As a footnote, the agency suspects that figure might be low since some deaths due to this allergic reaction likely are erroneously attributed to heart attacks or sunstrokes.

The chances of dying from the sting of a bee, wasp, or hornet are far more likely than that of an attack by a shark or a bear, or a snake bite, according to the National Safety Council. About 80 percent of the deaths attributed to hornet, wasp, and bee stings occur in men.

The CDC also warns that if an individual has experienced a severe reaction to a sting in the past, there is a strong chance that full-blown anaphylactic shock will accompany the next sting, making a vaccine so critical for that group of people who are prone to the most serious reaction.

Lamp is one of a select group of entomologists around the country that collect thousands of bees, hornets, and wasps each year in the first step in the arduous process of creating a vaccine. He will take down large nests that have not been sprayed — nests that have been sprayed cannot be used in the vaccine process.

He first places the nests in a freezer and then cleans them to separate the wasps, bees, or hornets from the debris inside the nest. After that meticulous cleaning and sorting process, Lamp sends the hornets to pharmaceutical labs around the country where the tiny 2 to 15 micrograms of venom are removed. A microgram is the equivalent of a millionth of a gram.

The venom is used to make desensitizing vaccines that allow those individuals who experience the most severe reaction to stings to build up a resistance over time. The Mayo Clinic recommends that anyone who has had a serious reaction to a bee sting consult with an allergy specialist about a regimen of immunotherapy and wear an alert bracelet identifying them as someone with this particular allergy.

"It is especially important for people who work outdoors, in landscaping, or construction or other fields where they are likely to come into contact with stinging insects," Lamp said. "They should get tested by an allergist, so they know before they get stung and are in a crisis. If you're allergic, this can become a life-threatening situation immediately."

Lamp is currently collecting the nests of aerial yellow jackets, sometimes referred to as yellow hornets. This species of wasp nests in trees or bushes. He said it is critical to collect the aerial yellow jacket nests over the next few weeks since this yellow and black striped wasp dies out by mid-September.

He is also gathering bald-faced hornet nests and will remove free of charge any large nests that are easy to access. There also are two species of ground-nesting yellow jackets in demand by the vaccine labs – German yellow jackets, a large invasive species, and Maculifrons or Eastern yellow jackets, the deadliest of the wasps in this part of the country.

“The prime window like to get ground nests is in September, but we're looking now and trying to identify locations where these nests are found,” Lamp said. “As the summer goes on, they continue to increase the size of the nest and grow their numbers.”

Lamp can be reached at 419-836-3710.