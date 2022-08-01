Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment

cbs4indy.com
warricknews.com
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers
Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
WLFI.com
Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
WLFI.com
Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
Debate continues at Statehouse over financial relief for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Abortion has become the biggest issue in this special session, but the governor called this special session of the legislature to provide financial relief to Hoosiers. How that money gets in your pocket is still up for much debate. The House Ways and Means committee gutted Senate...
1017thepoint.com
INDIANA SENATE PASSES INFLATION RELIEF PLAN
After debating the abortion bill for hours, the Indiana Senate did act on a bill to address the effects of inflation on Hoosiers. In a 40-4 vote the Senate bill that proposes a 6-month moratorium on the state's utility tax, along with a cap on the state gas tax. Supporters of the bill say the suspension of the 7% sales tax on electricity, water, gas, internet and phone bills would provide an estimated savings of 260 million for Hoosiers. The bill would also cap the sales tax on gas at 29.5 cents through June 30th, 2023. The Senate measure differs significantly from the House version, which more closely resembles Governor Eric Holcomb's original plan to return $1 billion from the state's surplus to Indiana taxpayers through $225 payments.
vincennespbs.org
Indiana lawmakers still working on tax relief bills
Senators have approved their plan for spending a billion dollars of Indiana’s record six-billion dollars in reserves. The bill would save the average household about 130 dollars by suspending the gas tax and the sales tax on utilities. It sets aside another 600-million dollars to further reduce unfunded pension liabilities, and absorb cost overruns due to inflation on state construction projects.
Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending
Real Alternatives operates as a pass-through organization, funneling money to six other entities which operate in 11 counties, mostly in northern Indiana. House Bill 1001 provides $2 million for the organization, but it’s unclear if that money renews their contract, set to expire later this year, or supplements it. The post Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WISH-TV
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
xrock1039.com
Indiana to Offer New Film and Media Tax Credit
Indiana will begin offering a new Film and Media Tax Credit for television, film, music or digital media productions. It was approved in the 2022 legislative session. “Creativity is an essential ingredient to the vibrancy of any community, and this new tool will encourage artists to do their work here in the Hoosier state,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “By attracting media companies and their service businesses to Indiana, and by extension, continuing to diversify Indiana’s economic portfolio, it is my hope that we are enabling more of our talented young people to pursue careers that align with their passion, without having to leave home.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
WTHI
Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana House passes $80M in family support, $1B in taxpayer relief
(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows more than 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
