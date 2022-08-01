ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What states are new PA residents coming from?

By Richard C. Kraus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGeEK_0h0SKJxU00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent data suggests that more people move from New York state to Pennsylvania than anywhere else.

Pennsylvania has gained approximately 46,618 new residents from the Empire State, according to a social media post made by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania .

Scranton WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthay

Following closely behind New York is New Jersey, which lost 43,295 residents to Pennsylvania.

Rounding out the top five are Florida, California, and Virginia, with 19,629, 13,048, and 12,193 new PA residents respectively.

However, these three states trail so far behind that more people leave New York for Pennsylvania than Florida, California, and Virginia combined.

Pennsylvania has compiled information they feel would be useful to new residents on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Tolls set to increase on the PA Turnpike

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It seems like the cost of everything is getting more expensive these days, and soon, traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be too. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced it’s increasing toll prices for the 15th-straight year in January. Drivers stopped at the Hickory Run Service […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Florida State
WBRE

‘True Cost of Washington’ Event

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers and activists came together for what they call the ‘True Cost of Washington Event.’   Pennsylvania’s ‘Americans for Prosperity’ were at the Gulf Gas Station off of State Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township. They lowered the price of a regular gallon of gas to $2.38 the average price […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the lottery has generated a profit of nearly $1.2 Billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A release stated that this is the 11th consecutive year that the lottery has generated more than one billion dollars for senior programs, which include property tax […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick google search of the place the eyewitness news studio and the times leader media group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennslyvania Capitol Police seeks recruits through new program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department has announced the launch of a new internship program that provides certification and training. “The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body cameras and use of force policies were […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Reaction to Pa. Supreme Court upholding mail-in ballot law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state supreme court has upheld Pennsylvania’s mail in voting law. That means you can still vote by mail without having to explain why. In a decision along ideological lines, the justices say the law that created no-excuse mail in voting in Pennsylvania is constitutional. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services

As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy