ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Does UTA’s Acquisition Of UK Agency Curtis Brown Mean For Talent & The Rep Business On Both Sides Of The Pond?

By Jesse Whittock and Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMdDF_0h0SJOKu00

Click here to read the full article.

When UTA announced its surprise acquisition of London-based Curtis Brown Group last month, it was heralded as an aggressive and strategic move into the UK talent space, causing the industry on both sides of the pond to sit up and take notice. U.S. agencies have been canvassing UK companies for a number of years, but this deal marks the splashiest effort yet and potentially draws UTA closer to major talent on Curtis Brown ’s books such as Robert Pattinson, Margaret Atwood and John le Carré.

There are now question marks surrounding the sharing of talent, potential structural changes and what this might mean for UK agenting at large.

A current interesting case study involves British actor Joseph Quinn. After his breakout role as mop-haired metal head Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things , Quinn has become one of the most in-demand rising UK talents up for grabs in the U.S. agency sphere. He’s repped by Curtis Brown, and Deadline understands that he and his British agent, Sam Turnbull, have met with all of the three major U.S. agencies – the newly bulked-up CAA (following the acquisition of ICM), WME and UTA – to discuss a potential signing. This is an indicator that, for now at least, it remains business as usual for Curtis Brown and UTA.

While there are no signs yet that UTA is going to demand Curtis Brown send its best British clients their way, many within the wider agency community are wondering whether this will change down the line.

UK foothold

While many U.S. agencies are weighing up stronger footholds in the UK, it’s not always easily achieved. Most recently, WME planned to launch a UK office in 2019 under respected literary agent Rich Cook. Inevitably, not all UK agents were thrilled at the prospect. Ultimately, the advent of Covid meant the plan was scuppered and Cook later left the agency to became a partner at Range Media Partners.

The UTA deal with Curtis Brown is very different, and by aligning itself with one of the oldest literary agencies in the business with a strong connection to IP, UTA will be hoping it can steal a march on U.S. rivals in a vital overseas market.

Could the move be a precursor to much bigger structural changes and more consolidation? And, as many are wondering, is this the beginning of the “Americanization” of UK agenting where Hollywood agencies will swallow up UK firms to gain greater long-term cultural influence?

UTA has stressed it will not alter the Curtis Brown model and says there is a deep respect for the culture of the 123-year-old UK agency. For now, there are no plans to merge the two businesses and each entity will operate side by side. Cuts are not expected, the firm also said.

“This acquisition is predicated on our deep respect for Curtis Brown Group’s leadership, team and culture, as well as great respect for all of our UK partners and our longstanding way of doing business together,” UTA told Deadline.

The agency insists the deal is fundamentally better for its clients, opening up more opportunities across both sides of the Atlantic. Indeed, both companies have been on paths of expansion in the last few years and we hear there’s little appetite for major cultural overhaul.

“Of course our staff had questions at first but they were quickly reassured that this deal was founded on an admiration for each other’s business and a deep respect for our longstanding relationships with other agency partners in the UK and the U.S.,” Curtis Brown Group CEO Jonny Geller told Deadline. “Our team are genuinely enthusiastic about the opportunities this offers our clients, as well as the potential for the agencies’ continued growth.”

Within the UK and U.S. agency spaces, there are differing views on the sustainability of such a model.

“These are two deserving, quality companies,” said the CEO of one major Brit agency. “It’s difficult to merge the cultures of two agencies.”

Others are less convinced about compatibility: “There is no way in the world that you buy it to leave it the same in the long term,” said one senior Brit agent with good knowledge of the companies.

Multiple sources have speculated to us that a long-term play could see the company turn into an American bridgehead — a ‘UTA Europe.’

While it’s hard to predict where any business in the industry will be in a few years, one veteran UK agent and media investor warned: “UTA needs to leave Curtis Brown alone. YMU insisted on rebranding Troika and that went downhill very quickly. They could write ‘a UTA company’ in small print, I guess.”

The Curtis Brown story & what’s next?

Curtis Brown, founded in 1899 and now led by Geller, boasts more than 240 employees and represents actors such as Robert Pattinson, Stanley Tucci, Dev Patel, the next star of Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, his Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw among others in robust TV, film and theatre departments. The company’s respected literary business represents the estates of authors including Atwood ( The Handmaid’s Tale ), Winston Churchill, le Carré, James Bond author Ian Fleming, Daphne du Maurier, A.A. Milne, John Steinbeck, Matt Haig and Nigella Lawson.

Geller, widely considered one of London’s most connected agents, joined Curtis Brown in 1993 as an assistant and worked his way up to CEO of the agency in 2012. He later became head of the wider Curtis Brown Group, which was formed after a 10% minority stake was sold to BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios) back in 2016. At that point, Curtis Brown became a combined agency, production and management group and expansion became the name of the game: Curtis Brown merged with Markham Froggatt and Irwin in 2020 after acquiring Tavistock Wood and Meryl Hoffman Management in 2018 and Ed Victor and DAA Management in 2017, having already bought C+W in 2014. It also owns McMafia and Coalition producer Cuba Pictures.

The firm had long been mulling a sale to expand its business and boost its relevance in the global marketplace. The fact that it has handled international book sales for ICM’s publishing division for more than a decade led many to expect ICM to be the buyer. We hear that option was explored, but that interest dissolved when CAA bought ICM for $750 million last month . Now ICM’s long-term book affiliate is part of another major U.S. agency.

“I imagine CAA will solve that problem by hiring their own international team, maybe even from Curtis Brown,” said the head of one major U.S. agency.

We’ve heard suggestions that had a deal not made with UTA, Curtis Brown may have looked to raise private money so it could expand into Europe as well as into branding and podcasts. Several sources estimate the acquisition to have cost in the region of $45M-$55M, but UTA and Curtis Brown declined to comment.

For UTA, aligning itself with a vibrant UK business puts more oil in its tank. With the ongoing production boom in the UK, having seasoned Brits on the ground who know the lay of the land is also a more authentic way for UTA to tap into another creative market.

The deal is the latest in a string of strategic investments for UTA, which last month bought data and analytics company MediaHound, bringing proprietary software to the company (great for deals with those data-driven streamers). Last year, it acquired media consulting company MediaLink for $125M.

“Curtis Brown is a wonderful agency. They have terrific agents and scale,” said one U.S. agent from a UTA rival, while adding that they have spoken with several agents inside the British company who are questioning what the future holds.

Indeed, questions were rife among sources we heard from, too. Most raised queries around commissioning structures — will clients with Curtis Brown and UTA representation want to pay the same company twice? Could they seek reduced terms or does consolidation ultimately provide UTA/Curtis Brown with a compelling case to gain a competitive advantage? Deadline hears that, for now, if a Curtis Brown client signs with UTA, the talent will pay two sets of commission in line with market rates.

And how will British agents who share clients with UTA feel? According to a UK agent source, “really paranoid, because what’s in it for UTA other than to try to move them?” Curtis Brown and UTA will see this very differently but our source contended, “A lot of the relationships will be disrupted on a micro level.”

The source added “delighted” rival agents will design a narrative for potential clients claiming that moving to Curtis Brown will mean being controlled by the U.S. and being forced to sign with UTA. Regardless of whether it’s true, it’s a compelling story, and UTA will need to keep Curtis Brown agents happy.

“That’s a problem in the talent business – the most valuable assets aren’t in the building every day, so you have to make sure their agents stay,” said one British source, who was previously the managing director of a major London management firm. “If I were UTA I would tread carefully, especially for the first year. You want to keep the spirit of the way Curtis has been run.”

Bigger picture

So what’s the broader picture? With so many streamers in the country, some have mused to us that UK talent will begin opting for a single agent with access to the biggest buyers to oversee all their affairs.

“The concept of having separate UK and U.S. representation is increasingly being questioned by clients,” said one Los Angeles agent. “With the closer connection between UK and U.S. television, in particular, it seems something that needs adjustment.”

A senior British agent added this could mean more M&A: “There could be a medium-to-long term merger of the markets, which will effectively mean that the Americans turn up and the UK just gets absorbed. It started happening with production companies about 10-15 years ago, and you’ll start to see that here.”

One source said the next “obvious step” will be more expansion of UTA and CAA in the M&A space in Europe, with both fighting for more scale and access to IP across the continent. WME is understood to be closely considering how it next approaches Blighty.

This could put companies such as Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Independent Talent and United Agents in play (though there are several involved reasons why each of these companies could be tricky to acquire). Management firm 42, which produces and manages talent, recently sold a minority stake to Lionsgate, as we revealed in March . Anonymous Content has been striking partnerships across Europe, while CAA and Endeavor Content (now sold to CJ ENM) has also been investing in European companies.

One established agent said U.S. agencies are “watching intently,” happy in the knowledge UTA has made the first significant move in the UK (at least during this era). Another suggested this is a prime opportunity for one or more of these European companies to raise some capital to set up a larger European agency.

That same source also suggested that an oversaturation of representation companies could herald the beginning of an era where there is more direct conflict between different kinds of representation companies, whether agency or management.

Watch this space.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lionsgate Says Scope Of Starz Deal Could Grow As Partners Eye Studio Too; September Announcement On Track

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate execs said the company is still on track to announce a deal for Starz next month and close as early as next spring, but talks have expanded to possibly include the studio as well. CEO Jon Feltheimer said Thursday that different types of bidders have emerged — a group of investors focused on the streaming platform, and others that understand the “immense value” of the studio and are eyeing that. He urged Wall Street to look at Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of MGM as a benchmark, noting the high price tag, and that...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Studios Bolsters North America Team Following Record Growth With Janet Brown Hire & Tara Maitra Promotion

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios has bolstered its U.S. offering following a year of record growth by signing Gunpowder & Sky’s Janet Brown and promoting Tara Maitra. Brown becomes President, Content Distribution, North America and Latin America. She will set the strategic direction of BBC Studios’ commercial divisions across the regions, working with U.S. partners and streamers. She has been with Gunpowder & Sky for six years, leading sales, marketing and distribution. Maitra, who joined last year, will have oversight of global syndication and ad sales, including digital news properties and the World News TV channel. BBC Studios’...
NFL
Deadline

Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches Production Company C’Est Lovi Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Filipina acting and singing star Lovi Poe has launched her own production company called C’est Lovi Productions. The company will have a special focus on showcasing Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace and already has projects on the boil. They include Lady Luck, written by Los Angeles-based duo Geordie Kieffer and Mitch Toler, in which Poe is set to star. U.K. director Niall Johnson (White Noise) is attached to direct. The feature is currently in pre-production. Other projects in development include the psychological thriller Alyssa to which Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog is attached...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Studios To Receive Inaugural Mipcom Studio Of Distinction Award; ‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Producer Passion Adds Head Of Development; BBC Takes ‘Bridge Of Lies’ To Celebrity Primetime – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios To Receive Inaugural Mipcom Studio Of Distinction Award BBC Studios is to be recognized with Mipcom’s first ever Studio of Distinction award at this year’s October market and CEO Tom Fussell will be joined by BBC DG Tim Davie for a speech on the first day. The award has been forged to mark a landmark achievement by a global studio and is being given as the BBC turns 100, and its international broadcasting operation becomes 90. Davie, who was BBC Studios CEO before being replaced by Fussell last year, will talk about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Curtis Brown
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Emma Mackey
Person
Robert Pattinson
Deadline

Bectu/Pact TV Drama Deadlock Latest: Pact Invites Commissioners To “Summit” To Discuss Next Steps Stating “Independent Producers Cannot Resolve This On Their Own”

Click here to read the full article. The mega-rift between UK trade body Pact and union Bectu over the soon-to-elapse TV Drama Agreement has taken another turn with Pact inviting commissioners from streamers and broadcasters to a “summit” to discuss next steps. With the agreement set to run out on September 1 and no resolution in sight, Pact said “independent producers” can no longer resolve the problem alone and buy-in is required. The “summit” will take place next week, Pact hopes, with commissioners from the major broadcasters, Sky and the streamers in the UK all invited to weigh in. Bectu’s members voted to...
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
Deadline

Large Warner Bros. Covid Outbreak Grows Even As Infections Across L.A. Drop – Updated

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: While daily Covid cases across L.A. County have plummeted by 50% in the past week, the outbreak at Warner Bros. has continued to grow, according to the Public Health Department’s dashboard. What started out as an outbreak of 31 cases on July 11 has, in the past three weeks, more than doubled to 67 infections on the massive Burbank lot. It’s by far the biggest showbiz outbreak of the pandemic that we’re aware of, and we’ve been watching the numbers fairly closely. The first cases were officially recorded on the lot July 11. There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Uk#Business Industry#Linus Business#Curtis Brown Group#British#Icm#Wme
Deadline

Stephen King Says That “Consolidation Is Bad For Competition” In Testimony At Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Antitrust Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King took the stand on Tuesday in the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial, telling the judge that he volunteered as a witness for the Justice Department because “consolidation is bad for the competition.” King, in gray suit and gray tie and wearing sneakers, had the courtroom in laughter at moments as he recounted key moments in his career. He is the Justice Department’s highest profile witness in its effort to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster. The DOJ claims that the deal would adversely impact...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video’s new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers. “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it...
NFL
Deadline

‘Das Boot’ Producer Sky Studios Deutschland Signs Academy Award-Nominated Warner Bros Exec Tobias Rosen For Originals Push

Click here to read the full article. Sky Studios has poached Academy Award-nominated producer Tobias Rosen from Warner Bros. International Television Production to the newly-created role of Vice President in Germany. Rosen will oversee the Das Boot and Babylon Berlin producer’s slate across Germany, Austria and Switzerland as it targets a “significant increase” in drama and comedy investment. The Comcast-owned pay-TV giant’s production arm is producing 200 originals this year alone. Rosen joins a few months after his new boss Nils Hartmann was promoted to oversee Sky Studios in Germany and Italy, and the two will work closely alongside Elke Walthelm, Sky...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures Expands With Acquisition Of Production Start-Up 302 Original Content

Click here to read the full article. Leading Italian theatrical distribution and production house Eagle Pictures has acquired a 100% stake in emerging independent film and TV production start-up 302 Original Content. Giuseppe Saccà launched 302 Original Content in July 2021 and will stay on as its managing director. Saccà previously produced alongside his father Agostino Sacca under the banner of Pepito Produzioni, the Rome-based company behind films such as Gianni Amelio’s Hammamet and Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo’s Bad Tales. 302 Original Content’s credits to date include Calabria-set romantic comedy My Brother And I about a brother and sister fighting for the love of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Black Bear International Bolsters Leadership Team As Company Announces U.K. Distribution Plan

Click here to read the full article. Top U.K. STX International executives Llewellyn Radley, Laura Austin Little, Jill Silfen and Mike Shanks have reunited with John Friedberg at new company Black Bear International, as it announces a U.K. distribution plan. The announcement comes just days after news broke that STX was closing the London office it opened in 2017, in a development that was expected to impact at least a dozen members of staff. Friedberg exited as STX’s President of International after seven years in the job last May. He then went on to announced the creation of Black Bear International with...
NFL
Deadline

Analysis: Could License Fee Strife In France & The UK Spell The Beginning Of The End For Europe’s $36B Public Broadcasting Sector?

Click here to read the full article. The funding model that has been the bedrock of Europe’s €35.5B ($36.3B) public broadcasting sector for decades is under threat, and the industry is gravely concerned. Last week, legislation was introduced in the French parliament that will do away with the license fee, dramatically shifting the way in which the nation’s public broadcasters (PSB) are funded and leading to potential government meddling and instability. In the UK, the 100-year-old funding model is under review from a Conservative government that is no friend to PSB and, arguably, is ideologically opposed to it. Noel Curran, Director...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
NFL
Deadline

CAA Appoints Silicon Valley Media Exec Joanna Popper To Chief Metaverse Officer

Click here to read the full article. CAA has hired Silicon Valley media executive Joanna Popper to serve as its Chief Metaverse Officer. Popper will be responsible for establishing and executing the go-to-market strategy and core business priorities for CAA and its clients within the Metaverse. Popper will lead a dedicated team of Metaverse-focused executives, and will work closely with Alexandra Shannon, CAA’s Head of Strategic Development, and CAA Executive Adam Friedman, who guides the efforts of a cross-departmental team of agents working across the NFT landscape. “CAA has always been at the forefront of charting new and emerging business opportunities for our...
NFL
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery To “Spend Dramatically More” On HBO/HBO Max & “Lock Up” Majority Of Casey Bloys’ Top Team

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is doubling down on HBO and HBO Max. Speaking of HBO & HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and his team, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav revealed that “we’re going to spend dramatically more” in 2022 and 2023 vs. 2020 and 2021. Execs, however, declined to give out any numbers, and a rep for HBO declined to elaborate on Zaslav’s comments. Zaslav added that the majority of Bloys’ top team has been “locked up”, although he declined to name any execs. The list is believed to include the key senior...
NFL
Deadline

Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump A “Coward” And “Threat To Our Republic” In New Ad For Daughter Liz Cheney

Click here to read the full article. The reelection campaign of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) unveiled a new ad spot featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in which he calls Donald Trump a “coward” and a threat to democracy. “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in the video. Cheney faces an uphill battle to retain her seat, as challenger Harriet Hageman has been endorsed by Trump, who is still popular in the state. The state’s primary is Aug. 16. Liz Cheney has staked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

WGA Wins $42 Million “Self-Dealing” Arbitration Against Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The WGA said today that it has prevailed in a huge “self-dealing” arbitration against Netflix that it says will result in hundreds of writers on more than 100 Netflix theatrical films receiving an additional $42 million in unpaid residuals. The WGA West and the WGA East say they now are pursuing about $13.5 million in interest that Netflix reportedly owes writers for late payment of these residuals. In a notification to their members, the guilds said that their victory stems from “an important arbitration over Netflix’s underpayment of the writer’s residuals for the theatrical...
NFL
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Reveals UK And Ireland Leadership Restructure Under Antonio Ruiz; Factual Vet Simon Downing To Depart

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland has unveiled its senior leadership team, which will work under new General Manager Antonio Ruiz. The appointments include Clare Laycock taking on Editorial, including Local Content Production, Programming and Media Planning, Neil Marshall handed Theatrical Film Distribution and Local Film Production and Acquisition and Alison Morris leading TV Licensing and Digital Home Entertainment Distribution. Other moves see Katie Coteman take on Ad-Sales, including Advertising, Digital Ad-Sales, Sponsorships and Sport Solutions; Alex Foley lead on Insights, Strategy and Retail Planning; Alex Lewis on Marketing, Creative Services, Brand Partnerships, Franchise Management, Social Media and Consumer...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy