Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month

www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150
While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s self-repair program launches for Galaxy S21, S20, and Tab S7 Plus
Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would allow Galaxy device owners the option to repair their gadgets themselves. A few months later, the company’s self-repair program has finally gone live. Launching for the Galaxy S21 and S20 lines of smartphones, as well as the Tab S7 Plus, device owners won’t need to discard their smartphones and tablets if they’re malfunctioning. Instead, they can purchase repair parts and tools for quick, do-it-yourself fixes.
Digital Trends
Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart right now
If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that focuses on budget TVs, although in the last few years, it’s started trying to inch into the mid-tier market, especially with TVs like the 58-inch Class R6 Series. While Hisense already has cheap TVs, the 58-inch class is among one of the better Walmart TV deals, bringing it down to $298 from $338 — a nice $40 discount.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Is the Oura Ring finally good enough to replace your Apple Watch?
I regularly wear the Oura Ring and the Apple Watch Series 7 together, as one fills in the gaps the other has in its arsenal of features. Through two recent updates, the Oura smart ring has increased its ability to monitor health and fitness with the addition of simple fitness tracking and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring. Is the Oura Ring now a fully-fledged health and fitness tracker ready to be worn on its own, without any compromises?
Digital Trends
Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today
Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
Digital Trends
Twitter takes one more step toward giving us an edit button
Twitter is apparently working on a new tweet embed feature that indicates whether or not an embedded tweet has been edited, taking us one step closer to actually getting a proper edit button. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a screenshot of the in-progress tweet embed feature. The screenshot features...
Digital Trends
The best keyboards for typing and writing
Whether you’re punching up an email or crafting the next great American novel, a solid keyboard is a must-have if you spend a lot of time writing. Having a great keyboard for writing will improve your typing speed and accuracy, which means you will spend less time correcting errors and writing more.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Digital Trends
Why I don’t upgrade my CPU for higher frame rates anymore
Although GPUs are often the focus for gaming, CPUs are perceived as an important upgrade too. According to AMD and Intel, we all need the fastest Ryzen 7 5800X3D or the Core i9-12900KS to get truly good gaming performance in our games. And that’s partially true. If you upgrade from...
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T colors: Should you get the phone in black or green?
The OnePlus 10T is official with extra-fast charging capabilities, a non-alert slider design, and Hasselblad branding-less cameras. The device still offers excellent performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the internals sound over the top, it’s pretty typical for OnePlus’s usual ‘never settle’ fashion.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at Behaviour Beyond
Dead by Daylight put Behaviour Interactive on the map in 2016, and it has consistently supported it with frequent new content. As a result, though, it’s been Behaviour’s main focus recently outside of a recently released Jurassic World mobile game. That’s why I was quite excited to see what it had in store with Behaviour Beyond, a presentation highlighting several new upcoming games from the Canadian game developer.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Teams will now translate your calls — with a catch
Microsoft has just announced a new addition to Microsoft Teams that it developed in cooperation with the Welsh government. The new feature will make it easier for organizations and government bodies to host meetings in multiple languages. This will replace previous workarounds that have proven to be a bother to...
Digital Trends
How to get 2 free books at Audible
For readers of all ages, few things have revolutionized the reading experience quite like Amazon’s Audible audiobook subscription services. If you’ve been thinking about giving Audible a try or even if you’ve never heard of it before today, Amazon has made it possible for you to get two audiobooks for our favorite price: free.
Digital Trends
Tons of Roku models are on sale at Amazon today
If you bought a non-smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals because you wanted to take advantage of a huge discount, or you bought a smart TV but you find its interface too complicated, then you should think about purchasing a Roku player. These streaming devices are quick and easy to set up, as you only need to connect them to your TV through an HDMI cable and to your home’s internet, then sign up for a free Roku account. If you want to try it out, now’s a great time because several models of Roku players are on sale on Amazon.
Digital Trends
Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro are super cheap at Amazon today
There’s no doubt that Beats is the brand behind some of the best headphones your hard-earned dollars can buy, which is why we were pumped when we saw these Beats headphone deals pop up on Amazon. Both the over-the-ear and earbuds are available as part of the sale, and while we’re not sure how long it will last, we do know that you should definitely add a pair to cart while you can. Keep reading to find out which models are discounted right now on Amazon, and click the Buy Now buttons below to grab you new Beats headphones.
Comments / 0