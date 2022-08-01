ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé criticised for using offensive ableist lyric on Renaissance album

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Beyoncé will rerecord a new track after facing criticism for using an ableist slur in a song on her new album, Renaissance .

The derogatory term which is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy occurs twice in the song 'Heated', co-written by Drake.

It comes after Lizzo faced criticism for using the same word in her song 'GRRRLS' in June. Following the backlash, she apologised and re-recorded the song without the offensive lyric.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People are now similarly criticising Beyonce. Disability charity Scope are asking Beyoncé to re-record the song, without the insult.

"Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day," media manager Warren Kirwan told the BBC.

"Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we'd urge her to remove this offensive lyric."

Meanwhile, here is some of the reaction on Twitter:



According to Sky News, Beyonce will rerecord the song with a publicist for the star saying that the slur was not "used intentionally in a harmful way."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé’s lyrics about her to be changed

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé's lyrics about her to be taken off a song after the singer announced that she would be removing an offensive song lyric from her recent album.The 28-time Grammy award winner has faced criticism for the use of an ableist term on the song "Heated," which is the 11th track of her new album Renaissance.Following the massive backlash on social media, the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer's team confirmed that the word on the track that caused the uproar would be taken off.After it sparked a significant backlash on social media, Beyoncé's team confirmed the word would be...
MUSIC
Indy100

Andrew Tate thinks you're a 'weak man' if you live with women

Andrew Tate, 35, is everywhere at the moment. Chances are you've probably scrolled past one of his controversial commentaries on TikTok, which poses the question: who is he? The former professional kickboxer has taken over social media with his candid, and not to mention incredibly misogynistic, takes on life. Tate first rose to fame outside of sport while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. The TikTok alpha male has since expressed his controversial views on women having multiple partners, breakfast breeding "arrogance and laziness", and now men being "weak" for living with women. On the Full Send...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Awkward moment entire restaurant starts singing 'Wonderwall' to Noel Gallagher

Oasis and all-around British music icon Noel Gallagher is well known for not keeping his feeling under wraps therefore it's probably best not to get on the wrong side of him or make him feel awkward. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened when he and his family went for a bite to eat in a Spanish restaurant in Ibiza. The 55-year-old was probably hoping just for a quiet meal with no disturbances. Sadly for him, the entire restaurant didn't quite get the memo as they awkwardly sang and clapped along as 'Wonderwall' was blasted out over the venue's speaker system. A...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dara Ó Briain destroyed Andrew Neil after he said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2Fc01r3whG.jsDara Ó Briain had the perfect response to Andrew Neil, after the journalist said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled.The long-running BBC show that satirises current affairs is coming to an end after 17 years on the telly, and while some people are sad to see it go, Neil clearly isn't as he wrote an article for the Spectator in which he criticised it for being "past its time" and banning all-male line-ups, among other sins.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when he shared it on Twitter, the show's host, Ó Briain clapped back and roasted him...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lizzo
Person
Drake
Indy100

David Starkey’s ‘uncancelled’ merch has resurfaced online and it is seriously cringe

There’s something so hilariously contradictory about public figures using their platforms to talk about no longer having a platform – or rather, being “cancelled” – and it seems TV historian David Starkey is the latest individual to fail to spot the hypocrisy.Back in July 2020, Starkey apologised for an interview he gave to Brexiteer Darren Grimes in which he made the extremely offensive claim that slavery wasn’t genocide as there were “so many damn blacks” currently in the UK and Africa.“An awful lot of them survived,” he added.The remarks were soon met with widespread condemnation, with former health secretary Sajid...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Lyric#Disability#Grrrls
Indy100

Britney Spears worries fans with Instagram post of a red square

Britney Spears fans are worried after the pop singer shared a cryptic picture of a red square on her Instagram.The singer's Instagram account is typically filled with pictures of herself and her everyday life.However, on Wednesday (3 August), she shared a picture of a plain old red square with no caption or explanation on the social media platform, triggering speculation on social media.It wasn't the first time she uploaded the red square to her feed, having posted it a couple of days ago, which caused confusion and concern.No-one besides Spears knows what the red square is supposed to mean, but...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

John Legend says Kanye West's Trump love-fest broke their friendship

R&B singer John Legend opened up about his broken friendship with Kanye West - and it’s all because of former President Donald Trump.During Thursday’s episode of The Axe Files, Legend spoke with former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, to chat about his life and career.The conversation did eventually take a political turn that led the two to discuss Legend’s friendship with West, including the rapper’s 2016 endorsement of Trump.“Let me ask you about your relationship with him because I know you’re friends still, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I guess — his politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

TikTok slammed for 'fatphobic' filter trend that encourages 'body shaming'

TikTok has come under fire over a "fatphobic" filter that bloated out people's faces and added wrinkles, with users removing the filter at the end to show the difference.While the platform has since deleted the filter, it appeared on lots of videos due to a popular trend back in June.It involved using the filter named "double chin" as the song 1, 2, 3 by Sofia Reyes featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto played and while users had the filter on as Reyes sang: "Parece que hoy me gustas un poco más," which roughly means "It seems that today I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Who is Addison Rae and how did she become famous?

Addison Rae, 21, is one of the most popular TikTok users in the world, being crowned the highest-earning personality on the platform by Forbes in 2020. The social media star downloaded the app in July 2019 "as a joke" after seeing middle schoolers she babysat using the app.Despite initially blowing up online for her dancing videos and involvement with the Hype House, Addison has since stepped into acting and singing.She has also become good friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and has even featured on their famed reality show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Katy Perry's pizza flinging skills go viral as she feeds nightclub crowd

When you're in a nightclub dreaming about what food you're going to eat afterwards, the last thing you expect is popstar Katy Perry of all people chucking pizza slices your way.Well, that's what one Las Vegas nightclub experienced when the Roar singer made an appearance.Given Perry is the new celebrity face of food delivery service Just Eat, it looks like the singer took those words a little too literally...Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Footage hilariously captured the 37-year-old in her element at Zouk nightclub as she picked up slices of pizza from the box balanced on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Indy100

Yes, Tom Cruise did order more than one curry for himself in Birmingham Indian restaurant

Tom Cruise's love for Chicken Tikka Masala was reported last year when the actor visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he ordered more than one portion of the famous dish. Now in an interview with Variety, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie said the story is "100 per cent factually correct" as he dined with the 60-year-old actor at Asha's restaurant in August last year.Both were in Birmingham at the time to film the new Mission Impossible movie, where Hollywood's highest-paid actor was spotted shooting scenes at New Street Station.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAt the time, the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Chaka Khan says she's still mad about Kanye West sampling her because she sounds 'like a chipmunk'

American musical legend Chaka Khan is still not pleased about Kanye West sampling her 1984 classic song, "Through The Fire," for his 2004 debut single "Through The Wire."In a recent interview with Good Day DC, Khan said that despite permitting the rapper and producer to sample her song, she didn't expect to sound like a "chipmunk" once she heard his finished song."That's what he [Kanye] did with his music," said the 10-time Grammy award winner."I was upset about sounding like a chipmunk because he didn't put that when he asked could he use [sample] my song," she said before adding...
MUSIC
Indy100

Viral star Liz Truss has audacity to call Nicola Sturgeon an 'attention-seeker'

Breaking news in pot kettle black news - Liz Truss has called Nicola Sturgeon an "attention-seeker".The Tory leadership candidate said the Scottish leader should be "ignored" at Monday night’s leadership hustings, criticising her push for another independence referendum in October 2023.“She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is,” Truss said.“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cLiz Truss -...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

‘Charming’ Charlotte enjoys Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.Charlotte appeared curious about her surroundings and the people around her at Birmingham University, and a little apprehensive at times, but received a reassuring arm around her shoulder or word in her ear from William, and held Kate’s hand at other moments.The young princess revealed gymnastics was...
TENNIS
Indy100

Richard Madeley's interview with England's Chloe Kelly is all kinds of cringe

Richard Madeley has left viewers gritting their teeth after conducting an awkward interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed the footballer on Tuesday morning after England's historic win against Germany at the weekend in the Euro 2022 final. Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time, securing victory and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss it.But after a normal conversation, Madeley left people cringing when he thanked her for her time and called her "Coco"."Chloe, or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe, Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in," he said, as she smiled...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy