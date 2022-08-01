ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk's dad says he's not proud of Elon alone because the whole family has done 'a lot of things for a long time'

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
africa.businessinsider.com

Comments / 8

Nurse Jewel
1d ago

I believe this headline is rather misleading after reading the article. It seems as if the father is just trying to say that he is proud of all of his children as well as Elon. I can imagine that would be a hard position as a parent when the world is gushing over one of your children and you don't want the others to feel slighted or less loved. In fact, the father is correct that all of the siblings are quite accomplished although Elon has certainly surpassed them in world notoriety- but that is no reason to dismiss or diminish any of them.

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Talulah Riley
Person
Kimbal Musk
Person
Errol Musk
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Amber Heard
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Kimbal Elon
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Trump lashes out at Elon Musk, says he could have made the billionaire 'beg'

Former President Donald Trump continued his war of words with billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday, saying he could have made Musk drop to his knees. Trump made the comments on his Twitter-esque social media platform Truth Social. Musk said earlier this week that it would be best for the country if Trump decided to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," and suggested there should be an age limit for the presidency.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy