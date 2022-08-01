Elon Musk's dad says he's not proud of Elon alone because the whole family has done 'a lot of things for a long time'

africa.businessinsider.com
Nurse Jewel
1d ago
I believe this headline is rather misleading after reading the article. It seems as if the father is just trying to say that he is proud of all of his children as well as Elon. I can imagine that would be a hard position as a parent when the world is gushing over one of your children and you don't want the others to feel slighted or less loved. In fact, the father is correct that all of the siblings are quite accomplished although Elon has certainly surpassed them in world notoriety- but that is no reason to dismiss or diminish any of them.
