Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King

Click10.com
 3 days ago
www.local10.com

WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami chef making Pink Sauce goes viral, product sold out

MIAMI – A local chef is selling a product online that is getting quite a bit of attention. The Pink Sauce has blown up on social media and is sold out. The Pepto Bismol-looking condiment has taken Tik Tok by storm, with more than 441,000,000 views. The creator of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Humane Society of Broward helps with adoption of beagles rescued from research facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County will help 40 beagles rescued from a medical research facility in Virginia find new homes in South Florida. 4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a medical facility in Virginia last month. They are coming from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia where they were allegedly bred to be sold to labs for animal experiments.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO

Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
KEY LARGO, FL
Miami New Times

Kevin Aoki Shares Why Doraku Closed After 23 Years on Lincoln Road

One of Miami Beach's longest-running restaurants — and one of the last independent restaurants still standing on Lincoln Road — has closed. After more than two decades, Doraku recently closed its doors. The restaurant posted the following on its Doraku Waikiki Facebook Page:. Dear Doraku Lincoln Road Customers-...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
FLORIDA STATE
fb101.com

JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago. Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson...
MIAMI, FL
flaunt.com

OMEGA | Secret Garden Opening in Miami

The gates to OMEGA's Secret Garden in Miami's Design District were opened on Friday, July 29th. The Baroque-style gardens were created as a special tribute to women and the brand's iconic line of watches. The garden takes guests on a journey through time, showcasing the range of attitudes and personalities of women across the globe.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Civic

Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts

After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Second lane set to open on Miami highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95 has opened. A second lane opened up to cars traveling eastbound on 836 and connecting to the northbound lanes of I-95, Friday morning. The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of...
MIAMI, FL

