Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King

www.local10.com
Related
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Click10.com
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Miami chef making Pink Sauce goes viral, product sold out
MIAMI – A local chef is selling a product online that is getting quite a bit of attention. The Pink Sauce has blown up on social media and is sold out. The Pepto Bismol-looking condiment has taken Tik Tok by storm, with more than 441,000,000 views. The creator of...
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward helps with adoption of beagles rescued from research facility
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County will help 40 beagles rescued from a medical research facility in Virginia find new homes in South Florida. 4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a medical facility in Virginia last month. They are coming from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia where they were allegedly bred to be sold to labs for animal experiments.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
Miami New Times
Kevin Aoki Shares Why Doraku Closed After 23 Years on Lincoln Road
One of Miami Beach's longest-running restaurants — and one of the last independent restaurants still standing on Lincoln Road — has closed. After more than two decades, Doraku recently closed its doors. The restaurant posted the following on its Doraku Waikiki Facebook Page:. Dear Doraku Lincoln Road Customers-...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
WSVN-TV
Does government employee have to work in moldy city building?
(WSVN) - If your job had mold, what would you do? What would you do if your workplace was a government building funded by taxpayers? Can you be forced to work in dangerous mold? It’s why one South Florida woman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Listen to...
fb101.com
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
Talkin’ Tacos To Open Two New South Florida Locations
While the addresses are forthcoming, both restaurants are slated to debut in 2023.
Miami New Times
July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago. Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson...
WSVN-TV
Pamper yourself at discounted prices at the Biltmore Spa during Miami Spa Months
Miami Spa Months is at the half-way point, which means we have only one month left to enjoy amazing prices at some of the fanciest spas in town. It’s a good thing August has 31 days, because I’m ready to make the most of them. Deco grabbed a robe and headed to a historic hotel for a little R and R, and yes, it was all for work.
Click10.com
Property owners, neighbors extremely upset over squatters that keep coming back
MIAMI – Squatters have been living in a Miami home for months now, and neighbors in the area are tired of it. Several times the owners have thought they’ve solved the problem but the squatters just keep coming back. The normally quiet Miami street has become a major...
flaunt.com
OMEGA | Secret Garden Opening in Miami
The gates to OMEGA's Secret Garden in Miami's Design District were opened on Friday, July 29th. The Baroque-style gardens were created as a special tribute to women and the brand's iconic line of watches. The garden takes guests on a journey through time, showcasing the range of attitudes and personalities of women across the globe.
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
WSVN-TV
Second lane set to open on Miami highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95 has opened. A second lane opened up to cars traveling eastbound on 836 and connecting to the northbound lanes of I-95, Friday morning. The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of...
Comments / 0