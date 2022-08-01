Vintner Agrees to Nearly Million Dollar Settlement with Sonoma County DA

www.ksro.com
ksro.com
4th Drought Town Hall From Sonoma County Thursday Afternoon
A fourth Sonoma County virtual town hall on the drought will be held today. Hosted by chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, James Gore, the town hall will feature a panel of experts. They will share details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought, the potential for water rights curtailments along the Russian River, and an innovative program in Windsor that is distributing free treated wastewater to residents and businesses. It’s at 4 PM today via Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page. Spanish Translation will be on the County’s YouTube channel. The first six months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall 20 inches below normal.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Fair Returns in Full Bringing “Fair-adise”
The Sonoma County Fair opens today. Because of the pandemic, it’ll be the first time the fair experience is back in full since 2019. The Fair was cancelled in 2020 and significantly downsized last year. It runs between today and August 14th, but will be closed this coming Monday. Returning this year are the Hall of Flowers, horse racing, and several exhibits. There will be a tropical paradise theme, or as it’s being called, “tropical fair-adise.” There will also be 51 food vendors, about double the number from last year.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Supervisors Approve New Vacation Rental Rules
After months of debate, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a series of new rules for vacation rentals. Quiet hours will now last from nine o’clock at night to seven o’clock in the morning, which is one hour earlier than the current start time. There will be guest limits based on the number of bedrooms in a vacation rental home, parking requirements, and limits on outdoor burning. There will also be a new vacation rental license program that will standardize the requirements all permit holders outside cities must follow. The changes come in response to long held concerns about public safety, noise and housing stock.
ksro.com
Legionnaires’ Outbreak in Napa County Linked to Hotel; One Dead
One person is dead and more are seriously sick linked to a bacteria that appears to have come from a Northern California Wine Country hotel. The twist? Those who are sick never stayed at the hotel. Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio tells ABC News the Legionnaires’ outbreak is linked to contaminated water vapor from a cooling tower on the roof of the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa. But none infected stayed at the hotel. They all live nearby. It s been in the air. People living nearby who have flu or pneumonia like symptoms are being told to contact a doctor immediately.
sonomacountygazette.com
Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?
This October will mark the five year anniversary since the Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas Fires ripped through Santa Rosa, establishing a new precedent for wildfires here in California. Sonoma County has come a long way since 2017 in how it responds to such events. Additionally, our county had made leaps...
sonomasun.com
Swiss Hotel is ‘Small Business of the Year’
State Senator Bill Dodd has named Sonoma’s Swiss Hotel, the family-owned Plaza restaurant and hotel that has been serving guests from around world for nearly a century, the Sonoma County Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. “When it comes to Sonoma businesses, the Swiss Hotel...
kymkemp.com
At the End of August, the State Could Take Back a $2.2 Million Grant Intended to Help Mendocino County Cannabis Businesses
In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to administer individual grants to applicants who are eligible to run a cannabis business in the unincorporated areas of Mendocino County; and who can demonstrate that they have been harmed by the war on drugs. The Board of Supervisors also put up $100,000 as a grant match for the program.
mendofever.com
While Cultivators Struggle in the Legal Market, Mendocino County’s Cannabis Grant Funding is Caught in Red Tape
In the wake of a Mendocino County Grand Jury report that found layers of delay in distributing a grant, a policy manual has been updated, an affidavit is being drafted, and legal review will start up again next week. In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to...
mavensnotebook.com
FEATURE: How Wildfire-damaged Plastic Pipes Contaminate Drinking water – and What We Can Do About It
The first time a reporter asked public health researcher Gina Solomon if wildfires could contaminate drinking water, she told them it wasn’t a concern. The second time a reporter brought this up, she learned that it was. Tap water collected after the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California had just tested positive for toxicants including benzene, a carcinogen, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The latest evidence links these contaminants with plastic pipes.
ksro.com
Healdsburg Named Most Charming Town in Sonoma County
Healdsburg has been named the most charming town in Sonoma County. That’s according to an article recently published in luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler. The article also named the best places to eat, stay and play in Healdsburg. Janet O’Grady, who wrote the article, also calls Healdsburg “more rustic than its glitzy neighbor Napa Valley.”
Update: Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire controlled in Clearlake
LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.Ogulin Fire - Evacuation MapThe Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
ksro.com
12 Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Reported in Napa County
Napa County has an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease. Twelve people have tested positive for Legionnaires’ Disease since July 11th. Several of the infected people have been hospitalized, and one has died. The disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by a bacteria that grows in warm water. It’s often connected with contaminated artificial water systems, like those in cooling towers for air conditioning in buildings, or decorative fountains. The symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease include fever, chills, muscle aches, and coughing.
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County Ponzi scheme-related lawsuit moves forward
Legal papers filed in a case in which investors seek to recover damages from a bank for a Ponzi scheme include a deposition from a bank official about fund transfers between business and personal accounts by the operators of the two Novato firms that orchestrated the fraud. “Holy moly, I...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO
Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
